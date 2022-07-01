ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money .

“As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”

Here’s a look at 5 laws that start on July 1:

HB22-1351 – Relief at gas pump

Gov. Polis signed a new law to help save Coloradans at the gas pump which was sponsored by Rep. Dylan Roberts of Avon, Rep. Barbara McLachlan of Durango and Sen. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood. Polis said this bill will save Coloradans $45 million at the gas pump and nearly $34 million in vehicle registration costs.

HB22-1001 – Entrepreneurs

Gov. Polis said in partnership with the legislature, has made it nearly free to start a business in Colorado ensuring that Colorado’s innovators and entrepreneurs will be able to save more money to help get their businesses off the ground.

HB22-1298 – Healthcare

Starting July 1, healthcare professionals including nurses and mental health professionals, will be able to keep more of their hard earned money with lower  professional licensing costs .

“The bill directs the state treasurer to transfer $11,720,278 from the general fund to the division of professions and occupations cash fund for use beginning in the 2022-23 state fiscal year and until fully expended to fund the expenses of the state board of nursing in order to facilitate fee relief for nurses, nurse aides, and psychiatric technicians.”

16 new laws in Colorado in 2022

HB21-1211 – Jails

Beginning July 1, 2022, the act prohibits a local jail with a bed capacity of over 400 beds from involuntarily placing an individual in restrictive housing if the individual meets any one of the following conditions:

  • The individual is diagnosed with a serious mental illness or is exhibiting grossly abnormal and irrational behaviors or breaks with reality or perceptions of reality indicating the presence of a serious mental illness;
  • The individual has self-reported a serious mental illness or suicidality, or is exhibiting self-harm, unless a licensed mental health professional or psychiatrist evaluates the individual and finds serious mental illness is not present;
  • The individual has a significant auditory or visual impairment that cannot otherwise be accommodated;
  • The individual is pregnant or in the postpartum period;
  • The individual is significantly neurocognitively impaired by a condition such as dementia or a traumatic brain injury;
  • The individual is under 18 years of age; or
  • The individual has an intellectual or developmental disability.

S.B. 21-91 -Credit Cards

Sales or lease transactions – credit or charge card surcharge – maximum surcharge amount – notice required- violations. Under current law, a seller, lessor, or company issuing a credit or charge card is prohibited from imposing a surcharge against a person who elects to pay for a sales or lease transaction by using a credit or charge card. The act:

  • Repeals the prohibition; and
  • Limits the maximum surcharge amount per transaction to 2% of the total cost to the buyer or lessee for the sales or lease transaction or the merchant discount fee, which is defined as the actual fee that a seller or lessor (merchant) paysits processor or service provider to process the transaction

Gov. Polis said he has come up with 100 ways to save Coloradans money during his term. You can see his full list here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

