Robert Pattinson Is the Most Handsome Actor, According to Science

Robert Pattinson is known for being many things: a talented actor, a hilariously offbeat interviewee, and one of the world’s most handsome men, according to science. A 2020 research study says The Batman actor is not just one of the most attractive performers working in Hollywood. He’s also one of the most beautiful men in the world. Here’s how science deemed that Robert Pattinson’s face is nothing short of physical perfection.

The golden ratio: The science behind facial mapping software

The golden ratio is a mathematical equation originally from the Greeks to measure beauty based on proportions. It sets proportions that it deems are most pleasing to the eye and then measures how close an object comes to those “golden” proportions.

The golden ratio can apply to anything, including architecture and photography. Artist Leonardo da Vinci famously used it as the model for the perfect human male body in one of his most well-known drawings, “The Vitruvian Man.”

In 2020, Dr. Julian De Silva, who runs the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, applied the golden ratio to 12 specific measurements on a person’s face using facial mapping software. This enabled a relatively objective measure of beauty. From there, he went on to analyze which of the world’s famous faces were the closest to the golden ratio. He published the results on Instagram .

Robert Pattinson has 1 of Hollywood’s most handsome faces

According to De Silva’s study, Robert Pattinson’s face was found to be a 92.15% match to the golden ratio of beauty. Pattinson was the clear winner among all the famous faces De Silva looked at when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. This included his eye position, forehead, face shape, nose length and width, lips, and chin.

While the 36-year-old has changed his look quite frequently since his Twilight days, it’s safe to say Pattinson’s rugged stubble, sculpted jawline, and steel blue eyes still capture the hearts of fans. And the actor’s latest appearance in The Batman was certainly no exception — even under the mask.

Other celebrities with scientifically beautiful faces, according to the study

While Pattinson may have been the clear winner of the study, other celebrities came pretty close.

The Witcher star Henry Cavill placed second with a 91.08% match to the golden ratio. And fellow actor Bradley Cooper also received 91.08%.

Brad Pitt was fourth with 90.51%. And previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, dropped to fifth place with 89.91%. David Beckham was just behind him with 88.96%. And he earned the title of “most chiseled chin” in the top 10. The soccer star also had a “near-perfect ratio in the size of his nose and his lips.”

As for the women, Amber Heard, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner also have scientifically beautiful faces, according to the same study, via Us Weekly . Heard landed on top with a 91.85% match to the golden ratio.

