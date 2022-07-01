Celebrating five days of the 4th at Lake Tenkiller

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Applications for the 2022-23 Miss Cherokee Leadership, Junior Miss Cherokee Leadership and Little Cherokee Ambassadors competitions are now available. To download the applications, visit https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/education-services/youth-leadership/. Applications are also available at the Cherokee First desk at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah. The deadline for all applications is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 if returned in-person, or if mailed, the deadline is 5 p.m. at the close of business Monday, Aug. 1. Late applications cannot be accepted.
