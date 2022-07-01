Celebrating five days of the 4th at Lake Tenkiller

BENTON COUNTY, AR – The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced today the recent donation of 67 acres by the family of John Wasson, who was born and raised in Springtown, AR, and spent his youth surrounded by the natural beauty of the headwaters of Flint Creek. Wasson was responsible for the beginnings of what is now Flint Creek Headwaters Preserve in Springtown and his family decided to honor his vision for perpetual protection of the area by donating most of the remaining Wasson property to NWALT, more than tripling the size of the Flint Creek Preserve.

SPRINGTOWN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO