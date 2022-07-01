ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

Celebrating five days of the 4th at Lake Tenkiller

 2 days ago

The No Wake Zone at Lake Tenkiller will be celebrating five days of the 4th...

News On 6

Watch: People Enjoy Illinois River For Fourth Of July Weekend

People are flocking to the Illinois River near Tahlequah this weekend to enjoy time out on the water. Fourth of July weekend is a busy time on the river, with people coming by the busload to enjoy some floating. Rafts, kayaks, and innertubes dot the river, carrying people eager to...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Fishing Report for June 29, 2022

FORT GIBSON: June 26. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on plastic baits around brush structure and shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Flathead catfish fair on other around rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County. GREENLEAF:…
FORT GIBSON, OK
okcfox.com

Porter Peach Festival still happening despite May hail storm

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The big Porter Peach Festival is less than two weeks away. It brings 10 to 15,000 people to the tiny town every year. This year, the town's orchard faced a major set-back after they had a big hail storm in May. In just a few...
PORTER, OK
Arkansas Outside

Family Donation Triples Size of Flint Creek Headwaters Preserve

BENTON COUNTY, AR – The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced today the recent donation of 67 acres by the family of John Wasson, who was born and raised in Springtown, AR, and spent his youth surrounded by the natural beauty of the headwaters of Flint Creek. Wasson was responsible for the beginnings of what is now Flint Creek Headwaters Preserve in Springtown and his family decided to honor his vision for perpetual protection of the area by donating most of the remaining Wasson property to NWALT, more than tripling the size of the Flint Creek Preserve.
SPRINGTOWN, AR
anadisgoi.com

Miss Cherokee, Junior Miss Cherokee, Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition applications available

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Applications for the 2022-23 Miss Cherokee Leadership, Junior Miss Cherokee Leadership and Little Cherokee Ambassadors competitions are now available. To download the applications, visit https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/education-services/youth-leadership/. Applications are also available at the Cherokee First desk at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah. The deadline for all applications is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 if returned in-person, or if mailed, the deadline is 5 p.m. at the close of business Monday, Aug. 1. Late applications cannot be accepted.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Cherokee Nation Calendar of Events for July

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation hosts several events in the month of July, including a fireworks show, a ribbon skirt demonstration, and at-large meetings with Cherokee citizens in New Mexico and Colorado. July 1. Traditional games demonstration. Every Friday this summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Lake Eufaula rashes determined to be Swimmer's Itch, says ODEQ

LAKE EUFAULA (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has determined the cause of the rashes at Lake Eufaula to be Swimmer's Itch. Officials say samples were tested and have shown no bacterial parasite, blue green algae, e-coli, or other contagious infectious substances. Swimmer's Itch, also called cercarial dermatitis,...
EUFAULA, OK
Sequoyah County, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

Couple planning new brewery east of Fayetteville in Goshen

News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
GOSHEN, AR
aymag.com

Something is Brewing in the River Valley

7Brew Coffee has been increasingly popular in Northwest Arkansas, where the original coffee stand was founded. In continuing its expansion throughout the state, the shop will be coming to the River Valley, with its grand opening planned for August. The City of Fort Smith’s Board of Zoning Adjustment approved a...
FORT SMITH, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

MARK YOUR Calendar

Announcements of upcoming events for non-profit organizations and events in Sequoyah County may be delivered to Your TIMES in several different ways. They may be mailed to or hand delivered to Your TIMES at 111 N. Oak St. in Sallisaw. Events may be telephoned in by calling (918) 775-4433, or they may be e-mailed to news@seqcotimes. com or from a special form on Your TIMES Web site at www…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit Oklahoma’s ‘Goat Island’ for an Unforgettable Vacation!

Did you know that Oklahoma has a 'Goat Island?' Yep, that's right we have an island that's home to a group of goats at Lake Tenkiller in Cookson, OK. Here's the best part, you can take a boat or kayak and visit the island to see and feed the goats. They're super friendly and love having visitors, especially if you bring them treats!
aymag.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Makes its Move in Fort Smith

Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced it will be opening a location on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith, later this year. The restaurant will be located inside of the multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse. While plans have not been finalized, they are in the works, according to Talk...
FORT SMITH, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma man loses his life in jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man loses his life in a jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. The incident happened on June 29, 2022, around 9:28 pm. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Phillip A. Williams, 27, of McAlester, died at the scene. Authorities say Williams was...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Arkansas motorcyclist killed in Sequoyah County collision

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a collision two miles east of Muldrow. The collision occurred on Old Highway 64 in Sequoyah County. Ronald Casanova, 66, was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
okwnews.com

GEAR UP Students and Parents Travel Across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri for Extraordinary Tours

WILBURTON, Okla. – One hundred thirty-four students and guardians recently participated in a two-night three-day charter bus trip across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri. The trip was sponsored by EOSC GEAR UP (Eastern Oklahoma State College Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs), and allowed partner schools' students and their parents or guardians to tour colleges and universities they would not typically visit, the Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum, and a behind the scenes career exploration at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO.
WILBURTON, OK

