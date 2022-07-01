Why is the city this way?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday just past 6 p.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Bixby girl died in a car crash. She was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer heading eastbound on US-412. The accident occurred at North South 432, about 1.7 miles east of Chouteau in Mayes County.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a collision two miles east of Muldrow. The collision occurred on Old Highway 64 in Sequoyah County. Ronald Casanova, 66, was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said deputies saved a child after she nearly drowned at Fort Gibson Lake on June 18. Deputy King arrived at the Wahoo Bay Campground around 6:45 p.m., just two minutes after receiving the 911 call. He noticed four people standing...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Garrison Avenue Bridge has been reopened after a rescue caused the bridge to be shut down. On Saturday morning, July 2, Fort Smith Police and other first responders launched rescue efforts for an individual who police say jumped from the Garrison Bridge. Police told...
Gunny Rutherford may only be 12-years-old but is making a contribution to the Fraternal Order of Police in Sallisaw with his second summer of working at the FOP’s Fireworks Stand located on the parking lot of the old Marvin’s IGA store. Rutherford said he will be working on the 4th of July along with other volunteers which includes his father, he said. “I like it. It does get hot sometimes but…
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The body of a man who was reported missing in Fort Smith has been found after a motorcycle crash. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the body of 66-year-old Ronald Casanova was found near Muldrow, Oklahoma. It is believed that he was involved in a deadly motorcycle accident, according to police.
An Oklahoma woman has filed a lawsuit against the police in Arkansas after being violently arrested following a car accident on May 14th, 2020. Tyler McClain is suing the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department in Arkansas for police brutality, according to 5NEWS. McClain had just...
WILBURTON, Oklahoma – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a stabbing turns fatal. Latimer County received a 911 call on July 1 from a marijuana grow facility outside Wilburton, where the victim reported his roommate stabbed him after an altercation. Deputies from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Choctaw Tribal police. They found the victim with a stab wound to the abdomen.
A Sallisaw man is facing a felony charge of battery/assault and battery on police officer after he kicked a county deputy multiple times while being arrested. Charles L. Tankersley, 56, was charged June 22 in Sequoyah County District Court and is now scheduled for a July 6 felony disposition docket before Associate District Judge Kyle Waters. Sequoyah County Sheriff’s deputy Shane Petree…
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The big Porter Peach Festival is less than two weeks away. It brings 10 to 15,000 people to the tiny town every year. This year, the town's orchard faced a major set-back after they had a big hail storm in May. In just a few...
— Sequoyah County Times, July 4, 1922 From the files of Your Sequoyah County Times 25 Years Ago (From the June 29, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will owe the city of Sallisaw another $75,000 (estimated) Monday, on a $2.4 million loan the city made the racetrack in 1995. But, due to the track’s bankruptcy petition, filed April 1, Blue Ribbon Downs cannot pay…
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, workers of West Tree Service notified police they found human skeletal remains in the 2900 block of Cliff Drive in Fort Smith. The remains have been...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man loses his life in a jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. The incident happened on June 29, 2022, around 9:28 pm. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Phillip A. Williams, 27, of McAlester, died at the scene. Authorities say Williams was...
According to a social media post from the Fayetteville Police Department made shortly after 2:35 p.m. on June 29, the intersection of Poplar Street and Gregg Avenue is shut down after a train collided with a car.
