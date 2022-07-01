Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green welcome first child
July 1 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and Beverly Hills 90210 alum Brian Austin Green have welcomed their first child together, a son they named Zane Walker Green.
The couple have been dating since 2020 and competed together on DWTS last fall.
They shared on their respective Instagram accounts Thursday night a black and white photo of their newborn's tiny hand holding Green's finger.
The posts said the baby was born on June 28 at 12:12 p.m.
"My heart is now forever outside of my body," Burgess, 37, wrote.
"AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life," Witney Carson commented.
"I am [crying emoji] ryt now! Congratulations sis. Love ya loads," said Keo Motsepe.
"Wow! Congratulations to you and Sharna!" said Ian Ziering.
"Wow!!! Congratulations @brianaustingreen & @sharnaburgess I'm so excited for you," said Emma Slater.
Green, 48, has three other sons with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, and one with his ex-girlfriend, actress Vanessa Marcil.
