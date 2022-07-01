Cobb County weather forecast and climate summary July 1

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Cobb The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over White Water Park, or near Marietta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, Smyrna, Fair Oaks, Mount Bethel, White Water Park, Sandy Plains and Dobbins Air Reserve Base. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

1 DAY AGO