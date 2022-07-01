ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County weather forecast and climate summary July 1

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service forecasts a likelihood of afternoon rain here in Cobb County on Friday July 1, with a high near 86. The NWS has also issued a hazardous weather alert due to the chance of thunderstorms with a danger of some of them becoming strong to severe....

cobbcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cobb by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Cobb The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over White Water Park, or near Marietta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, Smyrna, Fair Oaks, Mount Bethel, White Water Park, Sandy Plains and Dobbins Air Reserve Base. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Rain moves through metro Atlanta before Fourth of July | Live updates

ATLANTA — There's a chance for thunderstorms as the rain comes back for the Fourth of July weekend, bringing inclement weather Sunday. Some of the thunderstorms will drop some brief heavy rain, produce frequent lightning, and gusty winds. This weather is expected to stick around through the Independence Day holiday weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#South Wind
CBS 46

Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Get ready for Peachtree City’s biggest celebration — July 4

Celebrate the birth of our country with the annual Peachtree City Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on Monday, July 4. Direction signs are up on all roads leading to and from the City Hall / Drake Field area, a familiar sight to long-time residents at this time of year. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cobbcountycourier.com

Jim Harner named Cobb’s new Chief Human Resources Officer

At last Tuesday’s meeting of the the Cobb County Board of Commissioners Jim Harner was approved as the county’s new Chief Human Resources Officer. He takes over the department at a time when county government faces critical staffing shortages. County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris introduced the agenda item.
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecharlotteweekly.com

Carolina Handling begins construction on new Atlanta facility

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Handling has begun construction on a new 82,508-square-foot facility in Fairburn, Georgia. Scheduled to open in early 2023, the new building positions Carolina Handling to better serve the metro Atlanta area where a large number of its customers are located. Company officials say it will also strengthen support for more than 100 technicians who are part of its North Georgia service team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Citizen Online

1 arrested, 2 sought in north Fayette vehicle break-ins

One man is in jail and two others are being sought in connection with multiple entering auto incidents reported on June 17 at residences off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. On June 17 at approximately 1 a.m. an alert resident contacted the Fayette County 911 Center to report...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Agreement approved by Cobb BOC that will allow KSU to install pedestrian lights in Town Center Community Improvement District

As part of the consent agenda at the Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting last Tuesday, the BOC approved an Intergovernmental Lighting District Agreement with the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Kennesaw State University. Under the agreement, KSU will be allowed to install pedestrian lights on Cobb County right-of-way...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old Annette Rush dead after a vehicle plowed into a home in Coweta County (Coweta County, GA)

56-year-old Annette Rush dead after a vehicle plowed into a home in Coweta County (Coweta County, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Annette Rush as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured two other people in Coweta County. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place on Highway 54 and Johnson Road. The early reports showed that officers were patrolling Highway 54 and Johnson Road when they found a vehicle that had allegedly failed to dim its headlights [...]
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy