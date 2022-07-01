Cobb County weather forecast and climate summary July 1
By Larry Felton Johnson
The National Weather Service forecasts a likelihood of afternoon rain here in Cobb County on Friday July 1, with a high near 86. The NWS has also issued a hazardous weather alert due to the chance of thunderstorms with a danger of some of them becoming strong to severe....
Effective: 2022-07-02 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Cobb The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over White Water Park, or near Marietta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, Smyrna, Fair Oaks, Mount Bethel, White Water Park, Sandy Plains and Dobbins Air Reserve Base. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Happy Saturday! It’s warm, and somewhat humid, with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s in most communities this afternoon. It certainly feels like the summer season across our area. Under a mix of sun and clouds, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms have developed....
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for winds of 60 mph includes Fulton County and the cities of Chattahoochee Hills and South Fulton until 9:00 pm. Seek shelter indoors and away from windows. https://t.co/2CKAMWz5c8.
ATLANTA — There's a chance for thunderstorms as the rain comes back for the Fourth of July weekend, bringing inclement weather Sunday. Some of the thunderstorms will drop some brief heavy rain, produce frequent lightning, and gusty winds. This weather is expected to stick around through the Independence Day holiday weekend.
At last Tuesday’s meeting of the the Cobb County Board of Commissioners the commissioners unanimously approved additional funding for design services for Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever. According to the agenda item, there is no funding impact, as needed funds can be transferred within the existing SPLOST...
Celebrate the birth of our country with the annual Peachtree City Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on Monday, July 4. Direction signs are up on all roads leading to and from the City Hall / Drake Field area, a familiar sight to long-time residents at this time of year. The...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in DeKalb County has reopened hours after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Thursday morning. DeKalb County fire officials say that around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer caught fire on the side of I-285 eastbound/northbound near I-20, which left two right lanes shut down.
At last Tuesday’s meeting of the the Cobb County Board of Commissioners Jim Harner was approved as the county’s new Chief Human Resources Officer. He takes over the department at a time when county government faces critical staffing shortages. County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris introduced the agenda item.
CHARLOTTE – Carolina Handling has begun construction on a new 82,508-square-foot facility in Fairburn, Georgia. Scheduled to open in early 2023, the new building positions Carolina Handling to better serve the metro Atlanta area where a large number of its customers are located. Company officials say it will also strengthen support for more than 100 technicians who are part of its North Georgia service team.
One man is in jail and two others are being sought in connection with multiple entering auto incidents reported on June 17 at residences off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. On June 17 at approximately 1 a.m. an alert resident contacted the Fayette County 911 Center to report...
As part of the consent agenda at the Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting last Tuesday, the BOC approved an Intergovernmental Lighting District Agreement with the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Kennesaw State University. Under the agreement, KSU will be allowed to install pedestrian lights on Cobb County right-of-way...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
56-year-old Annette Rush dead after a vehicle plowed into a home in Coweta County (Coweta County, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Annette Rush as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured two other people in Coweta County. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place on Highway 54 and Johnson Road. The early reports showed that officers were patrolling Highway 54 and Johnson Road when they found a vehicle that had allegedly failed to dim its headlights [...]
COWETA COUNTY — Amid the lightning in Coweta County on Friday, one home suffered the brunt of the damage as it became engulfed in flames. Neighbors of the home told Channel 2′s Jesse Pope that lightning struck a tree, and the tree fell on the Sharpsburg, Ga house, leading to its destruction.
