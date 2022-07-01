ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices drop slightly ahead of Fourth of July weekend

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
 2 days ago
As we look ahead to the holiday weekend, we've got some good news on the gas price front. The Nation's birthday is bringing along a gift of its own, a drop in the national average for gas.

Nationally, AAA says gas is sitting at $4.84 a gallon. Wisconsin's average for gas right now is at $4.65 a gallon for regular unleaded, down 13 cents from last week but up more than 10 cents from last month. In Milwaukee County, the average is $4.75 a gallon.

Holiday travel:

Holiday travelers heading to some popular destinations like door county can get gas for $4.67 a gallon and Dane County has it for a little cheaper at $4.52 a gallon.
According to AAA, nearly 48 million people are expected to travel this year for Independence Day which is an increase of 1.7 million from 2021. Of those 48 million who plan to take a trip, nearly 1 million Wisconsinites will hit the road by car.

Analysts say this drop comes from two big factors: lower oil prices and the fear of a potential recession. They believe the downward trend may continue for at least the next few days.

