Cleveland, OH

4 children, 2 adults hospitalized after crash

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
Four kids and two adults were hospitalized after a two-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side late Thursday, according to Cleveland EMS.

The crash happened in the area of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Scene of crash on East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Police said a 36-year-old driver was operating a 1996 Honda Accord with four children who were not buckled in their seats, police said.

The Honda was traveling south on East 79th Street and was attempting to turn left when a Volkswagen traveling south on St. Clair Avenue above the speed limit struck the side of the Honda.

The Volkswagen veered off the road and struck a street light pole.

Police said "the Honda aggressively rotated counterclockwise."

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS said a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, who were ejected from the car, were transported in serious condition.

Another 5-year-old and a 7-year-old were hospitalized in serious condition.

