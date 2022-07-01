ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Homer-happy Pirates hope power surge continues vs. Brewers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaCY7_0gRtN0TD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUvZy_0gRtN0TD00

The Pittsburgh Pirates found a winning formula the past two games following a five-game losing streak, but it’s one they will surely have a hard time continuing Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Michael Perez hit three homers in the series opener Thursday as the Pirates held on for an 8-7 win. The previous game, Bryan Reynolds homered three times in a win by the same score over the Washington Nationals.

“Hopefully, the three-homer train just keeps getting passed along,” Pittsburgh pitcher JT Brubaker said.

Only one other time in major league history did teammates produce three-homer games in consecutive contests. The Atlanta Braves accomplished the feat in September 2020.

Overall, the Pirates hit five homers Thursday, one day after hitting four. They finished June with 44 long balls, their second-highest total ever in a month, many of them by young players.

“We’ve talked all along — the kids are going to have to contribute,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said.

The homers haven’t always translated to wins — Pittsburgh went 10-18 in June — but it helps to at least keep things close. The Pirates have played in 45 games decided by two or fewer runs, including each of the past eight contests.

Milwaukee, in close competition with the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League Central lead, had won four in a row before Thursday and just missed matching its longest winning streak of the season. The Brewers scored three runs in the ninth before leaving the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

“It was homers that hurt us,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

The Brewers have mostly had their way with Pittsburgh this season. They went 6-0 against the Pirates during two April series and were 8-0 in the head-to-head series dating to last season before their rally fell short Thursday.

Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.41 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday opposite Pittsburgh right-hander Roansy Contreras (2-1, 2.76).

Contreras, 22, is having a strong rookie season. His ERA ranks first among rookies with at last seven starts. He eased in by joining the bullpen, but since joining the rotation May 24, he is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 16 walks in 34 2/3 innings.

“I love when he attacks hitters,” Pirates infielder Diego Castillo said. “He goes up there and he doesn’t care who’s hitting. He forgets about that. … He’s going to attack with all his power. And we believe in him a lot because the confidence he’s got on the mound is amazing.”

Contreras did not get a decision Sunday at Tampa Bay after he allowed one run in five innings.

Contreras will be making his first career start against the Brewers. He pitched three innings of relief against them on April 19, giving up one run.

Burnes has won his past three starts while pitching to a 2.18 ERA in that stretch. He is coming off a win Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays when he allowed three runs and three hits in 7 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.

“He’s been great in the vast majority of his starts,” Counsell said. “It’s a stopper. It’s length in the game. It’s zeros.

“When you have a guy like that, you know when his turn is coming up that you’re going to get a really good effort and you’re going to get deep into a game and you’re going to get zeros.”

Against the Pirates, Burnes is 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 17 career appearances, five of them starts. That includes a gem on April 19, a 5-2 win in which he gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bobby Bonilla Day: Why the former Pirates player gets $1.2 million every July 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the calendar turns to July, for most people it's just the start of another month, but for one former Pirates player, it's Bobby Bonilla Day. Bonilla played for the Pirates to start his MLB career before signing with the Mets, and then he was traded to the Orioles. He then signed a contract with the Marlins, was traded to the Dodgers and was ultimately dealt to the Mets for a second stint in New York.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jack Suwinski not in Pirates' lineup Saturday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Suwinski is being replaced in left field by Tucupita Marcano versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 210 plate appearances this season, Suwinski has a .214 batting average with a .760 OPS, 13 home runs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Josh VanMeter not in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. VanMeter is being replaced at first base by Michael Chavis versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 127 plate appearances this season, VanMeter has a .209 batting average with a .615 OPS, 3 home runs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Homer
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Atlanta Braves#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy