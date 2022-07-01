ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Astros’ Cristian Javier follows combo no-hitter with start vs. Angels

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ei9Gx_0gRtKsiT00

With their 2-1 victory over the Yankees on Thursday, the Houston Astros completed a nine-game stretch against the two juggernaut New York teams with a 7-2 mark.

The single game against the Yankees, which followed a road trip to the Big Apple, marked the opener of an eight-game homestand that continues against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Astros swept the Mets at home June 21-22, split a four-game series with the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, then swept another two-game road series against the Mets before returning home. Those respective series were ballyhooed, and before the Astros shifted their attention to the Angels, they allowed for a period of reflection on their quality performances against the New Yorkers.

The Yankees have the best record in baseball, and the tough Mets lead the National League East.

“The pitching was outstanding, our bullpen was very good. In the games that we lost up there, we didn’t have a fresh bullpen like we had (Thursday),” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

“We played good during this time. We beat two very good teams and played them in a short period of time, and you usually don’t do that.”

Right-hander Cristian Javier (5-3, 2.73 ERA) has the starting assignment for the Astros on Friday. He worked the first seven innings of the Astros’ combined no-hitter against the Yankees last Saturday, issuing one walk while recording a career-high 13 strikeouts. Javier has made four relief appearances this season but is 5-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 10 starts with 64 strikeouts against 22 walks over 51 1/3 innings.

Javier has made two scoreless relief appearances against the Angels this season, allowing one walk while recording seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. He is 2-0 with a 2.18 ERA over six career appearances (two starts) against the Angels with 28 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (6-5, 4.24 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Angels in the opener. He has dropped back-to-back decisions and is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA over his past four starts. Lorenzen has issued 13 walks in 20 innings in that span.

Lorenzen is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against the Astros. In his second career start with the Angels, he allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings in an 8-3 road loss to the Astros on April 18.

The Astros should consider themselves fortunate that they will miss Angels ace Shohei Ohtani during the series. After limiting the Chicago White Sox to five hits and one walk while recording 11 strikeouts over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the Angels’ 4-1 victory Wednesday, Ohtani joined Nolan Ryan and John Lackey as the only Angels pitchers to record 30-plus strikeouts while not allowing an earned run over a three-start span.

Only three other pitchers have accomplished that feat over the last 10 years: Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale.

“Shohei, he’s incredible,” Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo said. “I like to watch how he’s pitching. I’m so happy for him.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are winning in bunches again, as they are now on a three-game win streak following their 5-1 victory at home over the San Diego Padres Friday night at home. Many probably thought that a Dodgers win in that game was already a dead giveaway after reading that Tony Gonsolin would start […] The post Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Alex Bregman not in Astros' Sunday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bregman is being replaced at third base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 317 plate appearances this season, Bregman has a .239 batting average with a .755 OPS, 9 home...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees looking for outfield support at deadline, Orioles could be partner

The New York Yankees can no longer justify rolling with Joey Gallo this season after another horrible month. In June, Gallo hit a putrid .138 with a 26.3% on base rate. On the season, Gallo hosts a .165 average with a 27.6% on-base rate, nine homers, and 18 RBIs. Gallo hasn’t hit a homer since June 17, nine consecutive games. In fact, he’s currently on a nine-game hitless streak, one of his worst stretches of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 139 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .193 batting average with a .616...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
John Lackey
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Nolan Ryan
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Michael Lorenzen
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees reportedly exploring market for outfield upgrades

The Yankees have been baseball’s best team by a wide margin — their .727 winning percentage trounces the Astros’ second-ranked .640 mark — but they’ll naturally still be on the hunt for improvements as the Aug. 2 trade deadline draws nearer. To that end, general manager Brian Cashman and his staff have already begun to survey the outfield market, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Yankees#The Big Apple#The Los Angeles Angels#Mets#The National League East
numberfire.com

J.J. Matijevic sitting for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Matijevic is being replaced at designated hitter by Yordan Alvarez versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 24 plate appearances this season, Matijevic has a .167 batting average with a .667...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FanSided

Do Yankees suddenly have to worry about Matt Blake’s contract?

The New York Yankees have been relentlessly effective on both sides of the ball in 2022, a revolution you can thank the coaching staff for. Led by Matt Blake on the bump and Dillon Lawson in the cages, the Yankees have managed to overhaul their programs, rejuvenate individual players and set themselves up for extended (and well-respected) success for years to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/3/2022

The Los Angeles Angels will try to avoid the sweep as they take on the Houston Astros in the finale at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick. The Astros defeated the Angels 9-1 on Saturday. Houston started strong with RBI singles by Kyle Tucker and Jake Meyers which […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy