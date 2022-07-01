ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Akebia Therapeutics And 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tg2XR_0gRtKSxh00

Gainers

  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX rose 83.2% to $0.8250 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Thursday.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 57.2% to $0.9900 in pre-market trading after jumping over 37% on Thursday. Fast Radius recently appointed Pat McCusker as President, Interim CFO and John Nanry as COO.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 33.1% to $0.4701 in pre-market trading after the company executed an agreement to terminate its vadadustat collaboration and license agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT rose 27.7% to $0.86 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
  • ECMOHO Limited MOHO rose 27.5% to $0.2093 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Thursday.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 22.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
  • OceanPal Inc. OP rose 15.5% to $0.55 in pre-market trading. OceanPal recently announced entry into agreement to acquire capesize dry bulk vessel.
  • Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 9.8% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 8.9% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 8% on Thursday.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS shares rose 7% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Thursday.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 6.1% to $0.4459 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Thursday. Imperial Petroleum recently announced the receipt of Nasdaq notice.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Kohl's Corporation KSS fell 17.2% to $29.56 in pre-market trading. CNBC, last week, reported that Franchise Group is considering lowering Kohl's bid closer to $50 a share from about $60.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 14.4% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for treatment of allergic rhinitis.
  • Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 14.3% to $3.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Thursday.
  • Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares fell 11.5% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced the drawing of the second tranche of Ornane under the 2021 Atlas contract for €4 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares fell 9.8% to $0.5865 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Thursday.
  • Endo International plc ENDP fell 9.4% to $0.4221 in pre-market trading. Endo International shares dropped over 10% on Thursday after the company said it has elected to not make a $38 million interest payment with respect to its outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 8.9% to $0.2880 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 6.3% to $0.8137 in pre-market trading after jumping around 73% on Thursday.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 6.3% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Agile Therapeutics recently filed for an offering of up to approximately 15.75 million shares.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. MU fell 3.1% to $53.60 in pre-market trading. Micron reported upbeat financial results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for its fourth quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever

Roku is already an established leader in the media-streaming technology sector. At the same time, the market remains fragmented, and Roku could build a much larger share over time. Furthermore, the company isn’t even thinking about international expansion -- yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Therapeutics#S Corporation#Qnrx#Fast Radius Inc#Fsrd#Coo#Akba#Sft#Ecmoho Limited#Pharmaceuticals Inc#Oceanpal Inc#Missfresh Limited Mf#Embark Technology Inc#Scopus Biopharma Inc#Scps#Imperial Petroleum Inc#Impp
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts see strong upside potential in each of these stocks

Investors just can't seem to find a trough in this bear market, and are struggling to hold on to any optimism amid growing concerns of a possible recession. However, the key to surviving a bear market successfully is to calmly wait for the market to recover, meanwhile taking advantage of the current discounts on the right stocks.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 of the Best Nasdaq Stocks to Buy for July

Shares of Align Technology and Netflix are down more than 60% year to date. However, Align is showing confidence in its business by accelerating share repurchases. And through increased diligence, Netflix could put through some significant cost reductions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 588 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Akerna KERN's stock fell the most, as it traded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Micron, TSMC, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Other Chipmakers Are Trading Lower Premarket

Chipmaking stocks are bleeding post Micron Technology, Inc's MU cautious Q4 guidance. Piper Sandler saw DRAM, and NAND pricing decline, affecting Micron as mobile and notebook end-markets face continued weakness based on inSpectrum's June monthly memory contract pricing data. Piper Sandler also shared how semiconductor equipment stocks may become range-bound...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Crash Exposes Robinhood and Coinbase To Predators

It was the Summer of Love for cryptocurrency. On June 29, 2021, Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report and Voyager Digital (VYGVF) - Get Voyager Digital Ltd Report both had their market debuts. Coinbase shares soared on that first day and finished at $328.28, well above the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walmart And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded slightly higher this morning on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

This Biopharmaceutical Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Apple, Starbucks, Nvidia And Microsoft

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX creates new possibilities via medicine to cure diseases and improve people's lives, and over the past year, marked gains in investors’ portfolios. Since July 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc....
BOSTON, MA
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy During the Sell-Off

Home Depot is the clear leader in its sector, having doubled annual revenue to more than $150 billion over the last decade. Brookfield Infrastructure is a great place to invest during high inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Facts About The American Revolution: Jefferson, Betsy Ross And The Ethiopian Regiment

In the classic movie “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” one of the characters offers the statement “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”. Although the line was meant to reflect the Wild West, it could also apply to the American Revolution – rarely has a historic event come down through the years with strange legends that have been embraced as unimpeachable fact.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy