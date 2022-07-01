Akebia Therapeutics And 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Gainers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX rose 83.2% to $0.8250 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Thursday.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 57.2% to $0.9900 in pre-market trading after jumping over 37% on Thursday. Fast Radius recently appointed Pat McCusker as President, Interim CFO and John Nanry as COO.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 33.1% to $0.4701 in pre-market trading after the company executed an agreement to terminate its vadadustat collaboration and license agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT rose 27.7% to $0.86 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO rose 27.5% to $0.2093 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Thursday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 22.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
- OceanPal Inc. OP rose 15.5% to $0.55 in pre-market trading. OceanPal recently announced entry into agreement to acquire capesize dry bulk vessel.
- Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 9.8% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 8.9% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 8% on Thursday.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS shares rose 7% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Thursday.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 6.1% to $0.4459 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Thursday. Imperial Petroleum recently announced the receipt of Nasdaq notice.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Kohl's Corporation KSS fell 17.2% to $29.56 in pre-market trading. CNBC, last week, reported that Franchise Group is considering lowering Kohl's bid closer to $50 a share from about $60.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 14.4% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for treatment of allergic rhinitis.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 14.3% to $3.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares fell 11.5% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced the drawing of the second tranche of Ornane under the 2021 Atlas contract for €4 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares fell 9.8% to $0.5865 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Thursday.
- Endo International plc ENDP fell 9.4% to $0.4221 in pre-market trading. Endo International shares dropped over 10% on Thursday after the company said it has elected to not make a $38 million interest payment with respect to its outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 8.9% to $0.2880 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 6.3% to $0.8137 in pre-market trading after jumping around 73% on Thursday.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 6.3% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Agile Therapeutics recently filed for an offering of up to approximately 15.75 million shares.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU fell 3.1% to $53.60 in pre-market trading. Micron reported upbeat financial results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for its fourth quarter.
Comments / 0