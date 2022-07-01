Coast Guard searching for person in between Martha’s Vineyard and New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — There is an active search underway off the Massachusetts coast Friday morning for a missing fisherman. The search is focused on a line between Nomans Island, which is just south of Martha’s Vineyard, and New Bedford. The Coast Guard says a crewmember from the...
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Some attendees said lower-key Fourth of July celebrations like Winthrop’s were a better fit for their families than larger events like Boston’s on Sunday. Dana Griswold brought her children to see Winthrop’s fireworks as a way to avoid bustling crowds. “I think it’s...
BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is scheduled to make its annual Fourth of July turnaround sail Monday morning. The ship will leave Charlestown at 10 a.m. and sail through Boston Harbor before a gun salute at Castle Island. The Constitution is expected to arrive in South Boston at 11:30...
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WJAR) — New Bedford police responded to a wellness check for a suicidal man Saturday night when shots were suddenly fired. Patrol units responded to King Village East apartments to check the welfare of a tenant, but could not contact him. When police entered the apartment,...
– News about Quincy Massachusetts covered by Quincy Quarry News and featuring an image from readingeagle.com. Two said to be homeless people were found dead by an associate Thursday morning on a public walkway along the mouth of the Town River and which also abuts the local Nissan dealership. While...
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, at 5:14 PM Sunday evening, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219; their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. Initial reports were that the boat was headed into Blish Point with the patient, however the boat was experiencing engine trouble and unable to make it back to the harbor.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car collided with a pole in Boston overnight. The collision with the pole in the Mass and Cass area caved in the car’s hood, cracked the windshield and caused the passenger-side airbag to be deployed. It is not currently known if...
WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.
TRURO – Best-selling author Casey Sherman has written a new book about a murder case involving a serial killer on Cape Cod in the 1960’s who committed crimes in Truro and Provincetown. Sherman’s new book, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, explores the...
“Friday night’s fire was a long, challenging, and labor-intensive operation beginning around 1800 with units clearing around 0200 that morning. A fire broke out on Ryco’s property at 481 Wareham Street in their tenant’s agresource material yard. The multi-alarm fire involved our community partners from Raynham Fire Department Lakeville, MA Fire Department, Wareham Fire Department, Halifax Fire Department, Bridgewater Fire Department, Plympton Fire department, Carver Fire Department, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and Brewster Ambulance Service.
BOSTON (WHDH) - National Guard soldiers set up Howitzer cannons Sunday in preparation for the grand finale of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular — the 1812 Overture. A team of soldiers rolled three cannons out along the Charles River for the performance, which the Guard has assisted in since the 1970s. Two soldiers man each cannon, and everyone works with the orchestra to time the shots.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Hyde Park in the early hours of Saturday morning forced one individual to be hospitalized. The victim of the gunshot is expected to survive, according to police. Police could be spotted in the area of Wood Avenue, taping off the...
BOURNE, Mass. — One person was arrested after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash after the suspect headed the wrong way into the Bourne rotary, according to Massachusetts State Police. Just before 1:30 Sunday morning, a State Trooper observed the operator of a 2011 Nissan Altima using...
Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.
BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer.
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that three men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to the Adult Correctional Institutions, after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from their indictment by a Providence County Grand Jury for their roles in a May 2021 gang-related shooting that wounded nine people on Carolina Avenue in Providence.
