Is a hotdog a sandwich? Survey says yes, Americans think they are

Walking slowly through the crowded French Quarter, a figure steps lightly on the pavement, tracing the tips of her fingers along the walls of the buildings she passes and taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the city. Having never been to New Orleans, these should be brand new to her, however, as her senses process the bustling action around her, she feels a growing connection and familiarity—maybe not with each of the individuals scurrying about, but to the invisible spirits that she feels, that she knows, are watching.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO