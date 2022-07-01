ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Is a hotdog a sandwich? Survey says yes, Americans think they are

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 4th of July is almost here! Family and friends will be outside having barbeques to celebrate the holiday. Hamburgers, chicken ribs, wings, and hotdogs are...

spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Attend the Essence Festival vaccinated, boosted and masked. Quit whining.

The organizers of the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture are right to require that participants at its mostly indoors events be vaccinated. No, you shouldn't be going to festival events with thousands of your closest friends without being vaccinated. If you're eligible, you should be boosted, too. Everyone who goes to those crowded stage areas really should wear a high quality mask, but at least wear some kind of mask to limit the spread of the virus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
drinkhacker.com

Review: Joe Gambino’s Bakery King Cake Rum Cream

Made in New Orleans by our friends at Cocktail & Sons, which is known for its line of exotic syrups, this collaboration with Joe Gambino’s Bakery is the outfit’s first alcoholic product, a rum cream flavored to taste like the inimitable NOLA classic: king cake. The light brown...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Top 15 Restaurants for Vegetarian and Vegan Food in New Orleans

Each week, the editors of Renaissance Publishing will share their top picks and favorites for local restaurants of different variations from around the Big Easy. This week, in a city dedicated to rich (not always healthy) food, we’re looking at a few favorite spots perfect for vegetarian or vegan New Orleanians or visitors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Joel Griffin serves New England-style lobster rolls at his pop-up

Joel Griffin’s first job was in a seafood restaurant in his hometown of Madison, Connecticut. While attending Tulane University, he missed lobster rolls, a New England seafood staple. Last year, he started his pop-up Joel’s Lobster Rolls to serve the sandwiches to locals. His pop-up is doing a weekend residency at Bourree through July 3, and he’s at Oak St. Brewery on Thursday, Winston’s Pub and Patio on Friday and Miel Brewery & Taproom on Saturday. He also regularly pops up at Henry’s Uptown Bar. For more information, see @joelslobsterrolls on Instagram.
MADISON, CT
WDSU

New Orleans minority and female-owned restaurant to be featured in Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS — As Essence Fest takes over New Orleans, the Black-owned restaurant, Vyoone's in the Warehouse District, is happy to have a full house once again. The restaurant has seen a decline in business in the past three years because of COVID-19, hurricanes, and now inflation. However, Yvonne Segue's restaurant is back in full business because of the crowd of the Essence Festival.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Inflation blasts firework stands nationwide, locally

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Firework stands are in full swing, getting ready for one of their biggest weekends. Celebrations are expected to be explosive this year, but it'll come at a price. On the corner of Lafayette Street and 15th Street in Gretna, is a firework stand you can't...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

A beloved French Quarter statue is back where she belongs, with marks of vandalism removed

The bronze statue of a languid young woman seated on the edge of a small fountain near Decatur Street, carted off after being vandalized nine months ago, has been bolted back in place. The graffiti and random decoration that marred the artwork expertly stripped away, “Michelle” is as bright and unblemished as the day she made her debut in 1984, much to the relief of those who hold her dear.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Beat the heat with an ice-cold watermelon

Hamburgers and hot dogs are common for Fourth of July cookouts, and another traditional menu item is an ice-cold watermelon. In Louisiana, Washington Parish melons are ripe and ready to top off your holiday meal. LSU AgCenter correspondent Craig Gautreaux says now is a good time to get one.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Who qualifies for special education? La. social services group has answers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Who qualifies for special education in Louisiana? One social services organization is helping families answer that question. Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans and Louisiana Parent Training and Information Center will hold a series of free webinars that focus on special learning needs. The first part of the webinar will discuss special education and young students along with the transition to school services.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

A Wish Come True

Walking slowly through the crowded French Quarter, a figure steps lightly on the pavement, tracing the tips of her fingers along the walls of the buildings she passes and taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the city. Having never been to New Orleans, these should be brand new to her, however, as her senses process the bustling action around her, she feels a growing connection and familiarity—maybe not with each of the individuals scurrying about, but to the invisible spirits that she feels, that she knows, are watching.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

