John Brebbia did not factor into the decision after allowing one hit and striking out one in the first inning of Sunday's 13-4 loss to the White Sox. Brebbia was solid as the opener for San Francisco on Sunday. The right-hander has largely been used in bullpen games for the Giants all season, boasting a 2.62 ERA and a WHIP of 1.19 in 34 1/3 innings this season. He should not be rostered in fantasy with his current role on the team.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO