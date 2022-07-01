ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

By Maria Pierides
 2 days ago
Splash News

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.

“Whoopi and Sunny’s [Hostin] foul language was a bit much today,” commented one viewer. “Does Whoopi really need to swear all the time?” asked another, while other Twitter users took offense at another segment on the show, this time while Goldberg and Hostin were discussing tighter gun control. “Between Whoopi using the word [expletive] and Sunny referring to Republicans ‘[expletive]’ on her leg when it’s raining’ I had to turn off,” wrote one social media user. “I know they’re passionate about gun issues but this is daytime TV, not the Howard Stern Show. Some people have kids home for the summer.”

However, some fans didn’t actually think that Goldberg had done anything wrong on this occasion, with one viewer saying, "LOVE Whoopi saying 'sometimes you have to be a [expletive] to be a parent,'" while another added, "Yep! Kids won’t like all of your decisions but you gotta do what you gotta do."

This isn’t the first time that Goldberg has caused a stir over the things she has said on The View. Earlier this year, she came under fire for her insensitive and controversial comments about the Holocaust, which prompted producers to suspend her from the show for two weeks even after she apologized for the comments. At the time, Goldberg said that the "Holocaust isn’t about race," adding, "It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about."

Brenda Nelson
2d ago

This show really needs to stop and get get off the show….She very mean to people who are on her so called show and Joy…This show is a big joke

Larry Hall
2d ago

The people in charge won't do anything because she brings free advertising for the so called show . In other words she has figured out a way to keep them in the conversation of the day. I personally would get rid of the whole cackling hen club.

Jannie Irby
1d ago

why people really need to get out there soapbox they always out trying to tell somebody else what to say and what not to say I'm pretty sure your children at home from heard you say I'm not much much worse than Whoopi ever would say.

