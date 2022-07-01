ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Fact Check: Is Video of Russian Column Wiped Out by Ukrainian Mini Real?

By Yevgeny Kuklychev
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A video purportedly showing a rocket-armed version of a Soviet-era minicar obliterating an entire Russian military column has gone viral but some viewers are...

www.newsweek.com

Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

