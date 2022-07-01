ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rudy Giuliani Selling Sandals Online Sparks Widespread Mockery

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The former personal legal counsel for Donald Trump has been mocked on social media for his latest collaboration with...

Lucky Phelps
2d ago

wow. 80 bucks without the codes for Cambodia made imported sandals? yeah right. if they sell any, it will proof that Barnum was exactly right. and of course lindell was a part of it.

Tom Hitter
2d ago

How bout some hair dye ? Any of that for sale ? I’m looking for medium to dark brown with a no run look . Old rudabaker help me out on that ?

In your face
2d ago

These are desperate times for Rudy "the cadaver" Giuliani .No law license, legal fees mounting, and the DOJ is circling. 😎😎

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

