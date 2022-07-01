ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Biden's New Title IX Rules Double Down on Bad Ideas | Opinion

By Paul du Quenoy
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Title IX became a fact of campus life in the 2010s, commentators across the political spectrum objected to having a secret police govern sexual activity in educational...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 12

Danny Clem
2d ago

Better Border Security would be the end of the Democrat Party! Invasion of people used for Census Manipulation and Votes!

Reply
33
Hugh janus
1d ago

that's bidens usual strategy, first down ten yards to go , "WHAT DO WE DO QUARTER BACK biden? biden says "PUNT" 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂

Reply
12
Radical Extremist
1d ago

Title IX is nothing more than a long war against young men and boys. Why colleges are 65% females.

Reply
12
Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Double Down#Lawsuits#Federal Court#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
885M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy