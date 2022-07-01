ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Worse Than Trump's at This Stage of Presidency

By Darragh Roche
 2 days ago
The president's approval rating may be a bad sign for Democrats as they face difficult midterm elections this...

Comments / 246

Peace653
1d ago

Wow I'll bet all the Trump haters hate to see this. We wouldn't be in the situation we are in if people would have voted on policy rather than hate.

Reply(11)
227
Gator 4 Life
1d ago

his approval rating has been far worse than Trump since his first day in office... the media finally has to admit it because his numbers are so much lower than the fake numbers they used to put out about Trump

Reply(7)
176
Brett Baria
2d ago

the only people that disapproved the president Trump were illegals and foreign countries that he stepped on their toes and put them in their place

Reply(4)
153
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden first president to say Americans 'are wrong': Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asserted that President Biden is the first president to say while in office that "the American people are wrong" Tuesday on "Hannity." FLEISCHER: It just shows how out of touch and out to lunch the Biden administration is when it comes to what's on the minds of the American people. Joe Biden's not the first president, Sean, who's been running in an economy or in a country where the overwhelming majority of the people think the country is on the wrong track, things are bad. But he's the first president to run by saying that the American people are wrong.
Washington Examiner

Biden's approval rating now dead even with Trump at COVID-19 nadir

President Joe Biden registered his lowest approval rating since entering the White House, according to a new poll. As of Wednesday, just 39% of the 2,000 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult said they approved of Biden, down a full 14 points from a poll conducted between June 4 and 7 last year. Fifty-eight percent currently disapprove of Biden's performance as president.
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden disapproval hits new high as more Americans say they would vote for Trump

As inflation keeps rising and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency. The survey of 1,541 U.S. adults, which was conducted from June 10-13, found that if another presidential election were held today, more registered voters say they would cast ballots for Donald Trump (44%) than for Biden (42%) — even though the House Jan. 6 committee has spent the last week linking Trump to what it called a “seditious conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election and laying the groundwork for possible criminal prosecution.
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s July Fourth message from last year has aged hilariously terribly

The White House’s tweet from last year’s Fourth of July hasn’t aged well. Last Independence Day, the Biden administration boasted that the cost of a 2021 cookout meal was down from 2020 by a whopping 16 cents. This was a cringeworthy, dad-joke-filled attempt to distract from the fact that inflation was already starting to surge to the highest levels in more than a decade.
Mic

Mitch McConnell, master of undermining the rule of law, thinks Biden “undermines the rule of law”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is many things: a gleefully ghoulish orchestrator of Christian nationalism; a masterful parliamentary tactician; a man utterly devoid of charisma or even a hint of approachable human warmth. He’s all these things and more, actually. But what Mitch McConnell is not is stupid. In fact, as far as sheer political computational power goes, he’s pound-for-pound perhaps the single most skilled operator Washington, D.C., has seen since Lyndon Johnson — if not longer.
