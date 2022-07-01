Joe Biden's Approval Rating Worse Than Trump's at This Stage of Presidency
The president's approval rating may be a bad sign for Democrats as they face difficult midterm elections this...www.newsweek.com
The president's approval rating may be a bad sign for Democrats as they face difficult midterm elections this...www.newsweek.com
Wow I'll bet all the Trump haters hate to see this. We wouldn't be in the situation we are in if people would have voted on policy rather than hate.
his approval rating has been far worse than Trump since his first day in office... the media finally has to admit it because his numbers are so much lower than the fake numbers they used to put out about Trump
the only people that disapproved the president Trump were illegals and foreign countries that he stepped on their toes and put them in their place
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 246