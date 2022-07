It is the dream of every country music star to be recognized for who they truly are when it comes to their version of music. Many country musicians were deemed unique based on their presentations of their works. Johnny Cash is known for his “Folsom Prison Blues,” George Strait for his “Amarillo by Morning,” while Freddy Fender is famous for his song “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.” This song is the most popular of his work in his career that lasted for sixty-five years.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO