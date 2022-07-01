ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Laura Muir agrees she has ‘unfinished business’ ahead of Birmingham 2022

By Anthony Brown
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTfFv_0gRtJdl100

Laura Muir admits she has “unfinished business” with the Commonwealth Games after Team Scotland finalised its 33-strong athletics team to compete at Birmingham 2022.

A further 22 athletes have been added to the squad following the pre-selection of six athletes, including Olympic medallists Muir and Josh Kerr, and five para-athletes including Paralympic medallist Sammi Kinghorn MBE last month.

Muir, who won silver in the 1,500m at last year’s Olympics , is aiming to land her first Commonwealth medal.

I’ve seen my own situation around Birmingham described as ‘unfinished business’ and I have to agree with that

Laura Muir

“I’ve seen my own situation around Birmingham described as ‘unfinished business’ and I have to agree with that,” said the 29-year-old.

“I was very young at Glasgow 2014, but it still didn’t go the way I had hoped in that 1500m final at Hampden.

“Four years later, as Gold Coast 2018 came around, I was in the very last stages of completing my degree at university and the final exams clashed with the Commonwealths.

“So that has been in my mind for some time, and I’d dearly love to win a medal for Team Scotland at Birmingham 2022. Getting on that podium wearing the Scotland vest is very much a goal.

“My family will be here and there’s a large contingent making travel plans. When you get that family support in the stadium it can mean so much.

“It’s not Glasgow and it’s not Scotland but it is as close as you can get, really, so I am really looking forward to having that backing in the Alexander Stadium.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anKU9_0gRtJdl100

The Scotland team includes 11 athletes set to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the World Championships in Eugene later this month.

Those added to the team include Guy Learmonth (800m), Zoey Clark (400m and 4x400m relay), David Smith (high jump) and hammer throwers Chris Bennett and Mark Dry, who will all compete in their third Games, alongside pre-selected Jake Wightman (800m and 1500m) and Eilish McColgan (5,000m and 10,000m).

There is a strong sprints presence, with places for Alisha Rees and Adam Thomas at 100m, Beth Dobbin in the 200m and Heather Paton in the 100m hurdles.

Team Scotland will also field both 4x400m and 4x100m women’s relay teams with Loughborough-based Carys McAulay and Jill Cherry included specifically for the 4x400m alongside Zoey Clark, Nicole Yeargin and Beth Dobbin. Heather Paton, Rebecca Matheson, Sarah Malone and Taylah Spence will make-up a strong 4x100m team alongside Alisha Rees.

Steph Davis,  who finished top half of the women’s marathon in Tokyo last year and was selected for Birmingham earlier this year, has had to withdraw from the Games due to a foot injury.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Andy Goram obituary

The goalkeeper Andy Goram, who has died aged 58 of cancer, played more than 40 times for Scotland between 1986 and 1998 and wore the No 1 shirt for Rangers through most of the 1990s, winning the Scottish Premier League with the club on five occasions. Unusually for a footballer of the modern era, he was also a first-class cricketer, appearing for Scotland in the early 90s.
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Birmingham appoint former QPR and current Republic of Ireland assistant manager John Eustace as their manager... just a day after Lee Bowyer was given the axe following 16 months in charge at St. Andrew's

Birmingham have appointed John Eustace as their new head coach a day after announcing Lee Bowyer's departure. The 42-year-old, who was assistant manager with QPR and, since March, the Republic of Ireland, has agreed a three-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club ahead of next week's pre-season trip to Portugal.
SOCCER
BBC

What happened when England last hosted the Women's European Championship?

Host country: England Dates: 6-31 July Venues: Old Trafford, Manchester; St Mary's Stadium, Southampton; Amex Stadium, Brighton; Stadium MK, Milton Keynes; Brentford Community Stadium; Leigh Sports Village; Bramall Lane, Sheffield; Academy Stadium, Manchester; New York Stadium, Rotherham; Wembley Stadium. Coverage: All 31 games will be shown live across the BBC....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
Person
Jake Wightman
Person
Zoey Clark
The Independent

Monica Galetti appointed to role as first ever Scottish seafood ambassador

Acclaimed TV chef Monica Galetti has been appointed as the first ever ambassador for Scottish seafood.The new role will see restaurateur Ms Galetti – who served as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals until earlier this year – leading the way in encouraging the UK’s hospitality venues to offer more seafood from Scotland on their menus.As an ambassador, Ms Galetti will head the new Sea the People campaign by Seafood from Scotland, which represents the Scottish seafood industry as a national brand.In preparation for the role, she has recently spent time travelling around coastal communities to meet the people behind...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Independent

What time is Argentina vs Scotland today?

Scotland head to San Salvador de Jujuy for the first clash of their three-match Test series against Argentina on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST), looking to build on a 45-5 victory over Chile in an ‘A’ international in Santiago last weekend.Head coach Gregor Townsend could do with a successful tour of South America to ease the pressure that is starting to grow on him, 14 months out from the World Cup, after an underwhelming Six Nations that saw Scotland finish fourth, with just two victories from five matches.A trip ArgenScotland have won their last five matches in Argentina - in five...
RUGBY
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Fernando Torres signs for Liverpool

Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign Spain striker Fernando Torres from Atletico Madrid on this day in 2007.Torres cost Liverpool a fee of £26.5 million and was bought following the club’s Champions League final defeat to AC Milan by manager Rafael Benitez.He had spent 12 years with hometown club Atletico, where he became the youngest player in club history, making his debut in May 2001 at the age of 17.Internationally, Torres’ medal collection includes a World Cup and two European Championships. He made over 100 appearances for Spain and he scored the winning goal in the Euro 2008 final.At AnfieldTorres...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Great Britain#Uk#Sammi Kinghorn Mbe#Commonwealth#Gold Coast 2018
BBC

Shinty: Kingussie beat Lovat to extend Premiership lead

Kingussie extended their lead in the Mowi Premiership to seven points with a 6-3 home win over Lovat, while Newtonmore dropped to third after losing 2-0 to Glasgow Mid Argyll. Kinlochshiel went second with a 4-0 defeat of Caberfeidh and Kyles beat Kilmallie 2-0. Oban Camanachd edged Fort William 1-0 at An Aird.
WORLD
The Guardian

Moeen Ali poised to turn down lucrative Yorkshire deal and rejoin Warwickshire

Moeen Ali is expected to knock back a bumper contract offer from Yorkshire and complete a return to Warwickshire at the end of the season. The England all-rounder, 35, is coming to the end of a five-year deal he signed at Worcestershire in 2017 and is poised to leave New Road this winter after a 15-year association with the club. There has been strong interest in Moeen since 1 June – the date after which counties are allowed to speak to out-of-contract players – and a particularly enticing offer on the table from Yorkshire.
WORLD
The Independent

What time is South Africa vs Wales today?

Wales face world champions South Africa in a daunting series looking to create history and rebound from the nightmares created in defeat to Italy.Wayne Pivac will hope to rise to the occasion against the Springboks in the first Test in Pretoria.There is an incredible opportunity for Tommy Reffell on debut and Kieran Hardy starts at scrum-half alongside Dan Biggar, but they must stop head coach Jacques Nienaber’s stacked South African side, despite no Handre Pollard.LIVE: Follow live coverage of South Africa vs Wales“Well, I’ll probably get my first decent night’s sleep since the end of the Six Nations, and that’s a...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

India put themselves in a commanding position against England at Edgbaston as they end day three on 125-3 with a lead of 257 runs... but Ben Stokes' dismissal of Virat Kohli gives the hosts a glimmer of hope

It says everything for England's new-found belief and all-out attacking intent that they will still back themselves to chase whatever India set them in this rearranged final Test. Yes, they conceded a first-innings lead of 132 on the third day at Edgbaston when they were dismissed for 284 by a...
SPORTS
BBC

Ryan Hampshire: Castleford's ex-Wigan, Leigh & Wakefield half-back suffers ACL injury

Castleford half-back Ryan Hampshire faces a long lay-off after confirmation that he has suffered an ACL injury. The 27-year-old former Wigan, Leigh & Wakefield Trinity player sustained the injury in last Sunday's defeat by Catalans Dragons. "It is really unfortunate for Rocky," said Cas boss Lee Radford. "He's been really...
RUGBY
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Kilmarnock, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts

Dylan Levitt could be available on a permanent transfer for £300k, with Dundee United leading the race for the Manchester United midfielder. (Sun - print edition) Jordan Jones could be set for a return to Scotland, with former club Kilmarnock keen on the winger's signature. (Glasgow Live) PAOK are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pubs in England and Wales drop below 40,000 for first time on record

There are fewer pubs in England and Wales than ever before, according to analysis that sheds light on the ruinous impact of the pandemic and soaring business costs.The total number of pubs dropped below 40,000 during the first half of 2022, a fall of more than 7,000 since a decade ago.Pubs that have disappeared from communities have been demolished or converted into other buildings like homes and offices, the research from real estate advisers Altus Group says.The hospitality sector has faced immense challenges in recent years as it recovered from the pandemic, which saw national lockdowns causing closures and reduced...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Noah Williams finishes fifth on final day of World Aquatics Championships

Noah Williams forced a fifth-placed finish in the men’s 10m platform final to close the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.The British hope could not quite make the podium, with team-mate Matty Lee finishing eighth.The silver-medal pair from the men’s 10m synchro could not quite add further podium glory as the 2022 tournament came to an end.Yang Jian took gold, defending his title as China completed a clean sweep of diving golds at the championships.“It would be easy to say I’m disappointed, being six points off a medal, but realistically if you had told me I would come fifth before I...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy