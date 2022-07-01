ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How to Enjoy a Bluegrass Music Festival

sandiegotroubadour.com
 2 days ago

It’s part of the “bluegrass way” for even the biggest stars to step off the stage after a show to interact and chat with fans. Try that at Coachella!. Most bluegrass festivals present workshops for attendees taught by the top performing stars. You can learn how to pick, how to sing...

sandiegotroubadour.com

sandiegotroubadour.com

The Time I Saw Hank Williams

I’d only been in San Diego about a week. It was September and it was hot. My uncle Tony called them Santa Ana winds. They sure were blowin’, but we all climbed into that big old stake truck, held on to the slats, and headed off from Chula Vista out to the country east of El Cajon on a Sunday morning, going to see Hank Williams at the Bostonia Ballroom. My Dad was especially excited. He was still the record collector in the family (that title had yet to be passed down to me), and although he only had a few of Hank’s 78s, we all were told that this man was among the best, and his music would live forever. Dad said it, and because he was the one who knew about music in our family, it had to be so. Anyway, at 12 years old, any chance to ride some 40 miles in the back of a truck and be able to pick on my sisters Leona and Dorothy in the bargain was a certain way to beat the heat on that hot day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegotroubadour.com

Justin John Rodriguez: A Journey of Song Along a Broken Road

The ghost of Townes Van Zandt pursues this San Diego singer-songwriter from a childhood immersed in music and travel, to hard-core punk, power-punk, noir, alt country-rock, and Americana-roots music. The troubadour sits in a backyard garden a few miles from the Mexican border in Southern California, safe from the storms...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegotroubadour.com

The Return of IPO San Diego: After a Five-Year Local Hiatus, David Bash’s Unique Music Festival Makes a Much-Anticipated Return

As any musician or live music fan will tell you, the past few years have almost seemed like an eternity. And now that live music has staged somewhat of a comeback, albeit with an altered and slightly more limited list of venues, the musical air is full of excitement—the excitement of gathering together to perform and to listen to live music. When you get right down to it, music is all about connection.
SAN DIEGO, CA
