How to Enjoy a Bluegrass Music Festival

I’d only been in San Diego about a week. It was September and it was hot. My uncle Tony called them Santa Ana winds. They sure were blowin’, but we all climbed into that big old stake truck, held on to the slats, and headed off from Chula Vista out to the country east of El Cajon on a Sunday morning, going to see Hank Williams at the Bostonia Ballroom. My Dad was especially excited. He was still the record collector in the family (that title had yet to be passed down to me), and although he only had a few of Hank’s 78s, we all were told that this man was among the best, and his music would live forever. Dad said it, and because he was the one who knew about music in our family, it had to be so. Anyway, at 12 years old, any chance to ride some 40 miles in the back of a truck and be able to pick on my sisters Leona and Dorothy in the bargain was a certain way to beat the heat on that hot day.

