As any musician or live music fan will tell you, the past few years have almost seemed like an eternity. And now that live music has staged somewhat of a comeback, albeit with an altered and slightly more limited list of venues, the musical air is full of excitement—the excitement of gathering together to perform and to listen to live music. When you get right down to it, music is all about connection.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO