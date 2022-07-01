ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemarni Watson: ‘No missed opportunities’ to save boy, 3, murdered by mother’s partner, review claims

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

There were “no missed opportunities” for professionals to prevent the death of a three-year-old boy murdered by his mother's partner, a case review has found.

Kemarni Watson Darby died from abdominal injuries on 5 June 2018, after his rib cage was “crushed” at the couple's flat in West Bromwich .

Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found guilty of his murder in April and jailed for a minimum of 24 years.

Kemarni's mother - Alicia Watson, 30 - was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her son and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Following Kemarni’s death in 2018, an independent review was commissioned by the then Sandwell Safeguarding Children Board.

Lesley Hagger, chair of Sandwell Children's Safeguarding Partnership, said on Friday an independent review “has concluded that there were no missed opportunities for professionals to intervene and prevent his death.”

“There were no identified safeguarding concerns regarding Kemarni prior to his death in 2018, and there was no children's social care involvement directly with him,” she said.

Ms Hagger added that the review did “provide some learning from the case” which she said has been shared with professionals and “implemented by agencies”.

Birmingham Crown Court heard that Kemarni had suffered more than 20 fractures “some of which would have required force akin to a road traffic accident”.

Sentencing Nathaniel Pope for life, Ms Justice Tipples said that she was sure he was under the influence of cannabis when he killed the three-year-old. “The final assault involved multiple blows to his chest, limbs and abdomen from fists, kicking or with an object,” she said.

The trial heard Kemarni had expressed a wish not to go home to his mother’s flat after visits with his father, Darren Darby, who told the trial he knew his son was being slapped, punched and kicked by “strict” Watson.

“Everybody did know that she was beating Kemarni,” he told the trial. “We all let him down.” In a statement read to the sentencing hearing, Mr Darby said: “My son Kemarni was an active, fun, boisterous, cheeky young boy.

“He was always smiling and laughing. His life has been cruelly cut short. He had the potential to be so much. I will not get to be involved in the key moments of his life.”

Mr Darby recounted hearing the news that Kemarni was dead, saying: “I cannot put into words how I felt”.

The prosecutor said that convicted drug dealer Nathaniel Pop has “abused his position of trust” and that “drugs were a priority in that home on any view and on occasions, were prioritised over the child.”

Kemarni’s grandmother, Paulette Ellis, described the three-year-old as a “bubbly, friendly little one”.

“We all miss him and it’s taken a toll on the rest of the family,” she told Sky News.

