West Lafayette man balks at plea agreement when he learns possible prison sentences

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kevin Devon Sanders planned to plead guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit robbery and felony carrying a handgun without a license, but he balked when he heard the possible prison sentence of three to 22 years.

Sanders, 23, of West Lafayette, stands accused of being one of two men who robbed another man inside a West Lafayette apartment in the 300 block of Brown Street on July 27, 2021.

He's also a suspect in a second robbery on July 29 on Princess Drive.

More on the crime: Prosecutors charge West Lafayette robbery suspect

He signed the plea agreement Thursday afternoon in which he also admitted to violating his probation.

Terms of the plea agreement included Sanders would testify against the second defendant in the case.

When Sanders backed away from the agreement during the hearing, a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday — the same day his trial was to begin — to map out where Sanders' case is going. To trial? Or to a plea?

Lafayette crime news: Mother sentenced to 53 years in prison for murder of her 3-year-old son

Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams blocked off July 25 and 26 for Sanders' trial in the event that an agreement cannot be reached.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette man balks at plea agreement when he learns possible prison sentences

