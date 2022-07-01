ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold case: What happened to Elizabeth Miller 40 years ago?

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Cold case: Who murdered Jessica Arredondo 33 years ago?

What happened to Elizabeth Miller?

Over 40 years ago, on Aug. 16, 1983, Elizabeth Miller was jogging at a park in Idaho Springs when she disappeared. She hasn’t been seen since then.

To this day, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said no physical evidence or remains have been found.

On the day of her disappearance, Miller was wearing white jogging shorts, a blue t-shirt, and white running shoes.

The photo on the left shows Miller when she was 14-years-old. The photo on the right was age-progressed to she might look like at 41-years-old.

If you have any information about Miller’s disappearance, please contact the CBI at 303-239-4244.

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form:

Submit a form.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

