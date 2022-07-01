ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin John Rodriguez: A Journey of Song Along a Broken Road

Cover picture for the articleThe ghost of Townes Van Zandt pursues this San Diego singer-songwriter from a childhood immersed in music and travel, to hard-core punk, power-punk, noir, alt country-rock, and Americana-roots music. The troubadour sits in a backyard garden a few miles from the Mexican border in Southern California, safe from the...

The Time I Saw Hank Williams

I’d only been in San Diego about a week. It was September and it was hot. My uncle Tony called them Santa Ana winds. They sure were blowin’, but we all climbed into that big old stake truck, held on to the slats, and headed off from Chula Vista out to the country east of El Cajon on a Sunday morning, going to see Hank Williams at the Bostonia Ballroom. My Dad was especially excited. He was still the record collector in the family (that title had yet to be passed down to me), and although he only had a few of Hank’s 78s, we all were told that this man was among the best, and his music would live forever. Dad said it, and because he was the one who knew about music in our family, it had to be so. Anyway, at 12 years old, any chance to ride some 40 miles in the back of a truck and be able to pick on my sisters Leona and Dorothy in the bargain was a certain way to beat the heat on that hot day.
The Return of IPO San Diego: After a Five-Year Local Hiatus, David Bash’s Unique Music Festival Makes a Much-Anticipated Return

As any musician or live music fan will tell you, the past few years have almost seemed like an eternity. And now that live music has staged somewhat of a comeback, albeit with an altered and slightly more limited list of venues, the musical air is full of excitement—the excitement of gathering together to perform and to listen to live music. When you get right down to it, music is all about connection.
Chris Cantore stands tall in the pantheon of San Diego radio

You can’t miss Chris Cantore. Partly because the former 91X morning radio star unfolds to a height of six-foot-four. Nor can you ignore the staying power behind a..three-decades-long local broadcasting/podcasting career. Cantore is a casual-cool, endearing man-child. His age (52) is revealed only by scruffy facial hair dominated more...
How to Enjoy a Bluegrass Music Festival

It’s part of the “bluegrass way” for even the biggest stars to step off the stage after a show to interact and chat with fans. Try that at Coachella!. Most bluegrass festivals present workshops for attendees taught by the top performing stars. You can learn how to pick, how to sing harmony, how to write music, and more.
San Diego reservoirs open on July 4th

San Diego, CA–As the Independence Day weekend arrives, the City of San Diego reminds everyone that its reservoirs offer a great variety of outdoor fun and recreation. All city reservoirs except Barrett and Hodges will be fully open on Monday, July 4. Families can picnic, anglers can take advantage...
Black Hair Care Pioneer Willie Morrow Dies At 82

Dr. Willie Morrow, a well-known San Diego-based hair care pioneer, died at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 22. He was 82. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Cheryl Morrow, his daughter, said the salon her father established in San Diego in 1959 and the hair products he invented in the 1960s and ‘70s came from his desire to serve the Black community by making resources available in their neighborhoods.
41 Best & Fun Things to do in San Diego, California

There’s never a shortage of things to do in San Diego, California. Dubbed “America’s Finest City”, San Diego is packed with world-famous attractions, top-rated restaurants and bars, and miles of pristine beaches. But if you’re looking for something a little off the beaten path, here are the best and most fun things to do in San Diego that will show you a side of the city you never knew existed!
19 Best La Jolla Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)

La Jolla is a top San Diego destination and is worth a visit as much for its natural beauty as for its culinary scene. Many of the best La Jolla restaurants celebrate their proximity to the ocean by incorporating seafood, a beachy atmosphere, ocean views, or some combination of all three.
21 Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

San Diego is a city with a lot to offer. It has wonderful beaches, a buzzing nightlife scene, and impressive history. The city is also known for its diversity. It is a city of over 1 million people and has more than 100 miles of beaches. It’s a beach bum’s dream destination: perfect weather, lots of fun things to do, and a laid-back vibe. It is also a city that’s got it all. From the beaches to the museums to the shopping, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in this beautiful city.
Attention California Black contractors!

Your apprentices are barred from work under the Project Labor Agreement. What is a ‘Project Labor Agreement’ (PLA) San Diego and California state politicians raised Juneteenth flags to mark the end of enslavement for Black Americans and spoke at Black Juneteenth events telling us that Blacks have the right to be free and that slavery was wrong. They define emancipation as liberation, freedom from legal, social or political restriction. And that’s supposed to mean something now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday.
