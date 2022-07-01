ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelville, MO

Ben Pennock – Service 7/3/22 2 p.m.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Pennock of Steelville died Wednesday at the age of...

Barry Rand Kennedy – Services 7/6/22 At 6 P.M.

Barry Rand Kennedy of Rolla died June 29th at the age of 65. The funeral service will be Wednesday evening at 6 at Hutson Funeral home in Steelville with full military honors. Visitation for Barry Kennedy is Wednesday evening from 5 until 6 at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville.
STEELVILLE, MO
Kimberlee Dunn – Service 7/2/2022 Noon

Kimberlee Dunn of Cuba has died at the age of 66. Her funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Sellers Cemetery in Dillard. Visitation is Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
CUBA, MO
Richard Gebhardt, Jr. – Service 7/9/22 At 2 P.M.

Richard Gebhardt, Jr. of Bonne Terre died June 26th at the age of 38. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon, July 9th at 2 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Richard Gebhardt, Jr. is Saturday afternoon, July 9th at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Festus man, St. Louis woman hurt in crash in Imperial

A Festus man and a St. Louis woman were injured Thursday evening, June 30, in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 near Scott Lane in Imperial, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:10 p.m., Adam N. Steffens, 18, of Festus was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart south on the...
FESTUS, MO
New Melle Festival 2022 Baby Contest Winners

The New Melle Festival Baby Contest was held on Saturday, June 11. Thank you to Ages and Stages Learning Center and Megan Stevener with EXP Realty for the sponsorship. A special thanks to the judges and the New Melle Queen Candidates for emceeing the contest. The first-place winners in each category received a gift certificate from Catala Facial Retreat and Boutique in New Melle. This year’s winners were:
NEW MELLE, MO
Hillsboro teen involved in crash near Lonedell

A Hillsboro teenager was involved in a two-car traffic accident Friday, June 1, at Hwy. 47 and Project Road near Lonedell in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 17-year-old boy from Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu west on Project Road at 7:05 p.m. while a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kameron Hall, 22, of Sullivan was headed north on Hwy. 47. The Hillsboro teen failed to stop at a stop sign and the Chevrolet hit the right side of the Volkswagen.
HILLSBORO, MO
Festus Police preparing for what should be a busy holiday weekend

(Festus) The 4th of July holiday weekend is just about here and local fire, police and other emergency first responders are asking for everyone to play it safe and be respectful when it comes to shooting off fireworks. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says fireworks are only allowed to be...
FESTUS, MO
One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Two people injured in HWY 61 crash

Two people were injured in a head-on collision on US 61 near Scotts Lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Adam Steffens of Festus was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart south on 61, crossed the center line, and pulled into the path of a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by 34-year-old Lynn Fischer of St. Louis. Both Steffens and Fischer were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at a little after 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
Two men accused of murdering a Pulaski County Army Veteran are sentenced

Two men charged with murdering a Pulaski County man two years ago are sentenced. Retired Army Staff Sergeant Greg Rivera was fatally shout outside his home in October 2020. The shooter, Steven Allison, of St. Robert, previously pleaded down to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Park Hills Low on Water Friday

(Park Hills) The Park Hills water department suffered a major main break that feeds into the city Thursday night. They are encouraging conserving water. Some residents may experience low water pressure and some may be without water. Workers are on the job trying to repair the system. They are hopeful they can complete the repairs today.
PARK HILLS, MO
Teen struck by vehicle following fireworks display

(Crystal City) A 13-year-old female who was trying to cross Highway 61 from the St. Pius High School Campus to Surdyke Motorsports in Crystal City was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:40pm following the fireworks display held at St. Pius. Crystal City Police Captain...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Developer pursues ‘glamping’ permit for Augusta campground project

Glamping — camping with a glamorous flair — may soon join the list of things to do when visiting the Augusta area. Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put six high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future “glampsite” is the northeast corner of Nahm Road and Highway 94 outside Augusta.
AUGUSTA, MO
Governor Signs Bill Honoring Farmington Soldiers

(Farmington) Friday was a special day in Jefferson City for State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington. His bill honoring the memory of two Farmington soldiers killed in the Vietnam War was officially signed by Governor Parson. Wright says these two young men will have signs installed in their honor along Highway 67.
FARMINGTON, MO
Imperial man dies in Jefferson County Jail

An Imperial man was found dead Wednesday night, June 29, in a cell at the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Sheriff Dave Marshak said. Korey L. LeGrand, 32, was alone in a cell when a corrections officer found him...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Iron County Garage Fire

(Iron County, MO) No injuries are reported after a garage and nearby barn at 4255 Highway U in Iron County were burned in a fire on Thursday afternoon. Reports indicate a call was made about a residential fire with rescue at approximately 3:00. Bismarck Fire Chief, John Colwell, says the reporting party advised that something had exploded potentially causing the fire.
IRON COUNTY, MO

