More than 250 Hanley Foundation supporters attended a dinner hosted at the Sailfish Club to bring awareness to alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment. The dinner was chaired by Judy and Fritz Van Der Grift and Stacey Leuliette, and brought in a record-high $500,000 in funds that will go towards the Hanley Foundation’s essential work of combating drug and alcohol addiction. Guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres, a lavish dinner and live entertainment. Sponsors for the event included the Stoops Family Foundation, the Children’s Foundation, the Lazarus Charitable Trust and more.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO