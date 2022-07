TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims that it improperly diverted doses of COVID-19 vaccine to members of its board of directors and donors. The settlement stemmed from a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program, known as the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, that was designed to vaccinate nursing-home residents and staff members as vaccines first became available in late 2020. MorseLife, which owns a nursing home and an assisted-living facility, was accused of vaccinating hundreds of people ineligible for the program. "This specific vaccination program was designed to...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO