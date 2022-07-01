ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, TX

Crash shuts down SH 195 near Florence

By Daniel Gravois
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety shut down State Highway 195 southeast of Florence Friday morning while it investigated a crash.

According to DPS, the injury crash involved two vehicles and happened near the intersection of County Road 240 which is three miles southeast of Florence.

DPS was told about the crash at 2:40 a.m.

It said Highway 195 should reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

FLORENCE, TX
