Gary Payton II and the Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a three-year deal worth $28 million according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Payton will make the most of his hand in the Warriors’ run to the NBA Title and leave for greener pastures. Payton returned from a fractured elbow suffered early in the playoffs to play a pivotal part defensively in The Finals against Boston. Payton averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds during the regular season before his Finals performance highlighted by 15 points, four rebounds and three steals in Game 5.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO