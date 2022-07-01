ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Boris Johnson tries to avoid questions on '£150,000 tree house' in tense interview

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson has faced uncomfortable questions on the reports suggesting he planned to build a £150,000 treehouse on the grounds of Chequers.

It comes following speculation that the PM and his wife Carrie wanted to build a structure fit with bulletproof glass for their son Wilf in autumn 2020.

The report first appeared in The Times , and it claimed security staff raised concerns that it could prove to be a security risk as it would have been visible from the road.

The PM was asked about the reports, and while he didn’t deny them, he said he ‘refused to comment on his family life’.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari asked Johnson in a tense exchange: “I read that you want a £150,000 tree house for your children - is that digging deep?”

“I’m not going to comment on my children,” Johnson said.

Ferrari replied by saying: “It’s not your children is it? It’s a tree house. Was it true?”

“I’m not going to comment on things in my family life,” Johnson said.

Ferrari pushed: “It’s a tree house, it’s not your family life prime minister.”

Johnson was previously asked about the reports during his trip to Rwanda, where he said: “I’m not going to comment on non-existent objects or non-existent jobs to do with my family.”

A government spokesman added at the time: “We do not comment on private or family matters which do not involve any ministerial declarations or taxpayer funds.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Johnson has failed to deny that he tried to offer his now-wife Carrie Symonds a top government job while foreign secretary .

The prime minister was challenged in the House of Commons over reports that he raised the idea of appointing her to the £100,000-a-year job of chief of staff at the Foreign Office in 2018.

Ha ve your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I feel soiled’ says MP who witnessed Dominic Raab winking at Angela Rayner

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner as he mocked her over train strikes – before suggesting the Labour deputy leader is a “champagne socialist” for attending opera.The Deputy Prime Minister’s actions in the Commons were labelled “bizarre”, while Labour MP Toby Perkins (Chesterfield) tweeted: “I will never unsee Dominic Raab’s wink from the despatch box at Angela Rayner. I feel soiled.”Ms Rayner replied on Twitter: “Imagine how I feel!”The moment came after Ms Rayner had quoted Mr Raab’s past view that people who use food banks “simply have a cash flow problem”.She added in the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions:...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ferrari
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Times#Lbc
BBC

Chris Pincher: Tory whip resigns saying he 'embarrassed himself'

Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher has resigned from the government, saying he "drank far too much" and had embarrassed himself and others. Witnesses told the BBC he was seen "extremely drunk" at the Carlton Club, the Conservative Party members' club in London on Wednesday night. In his resignation letter,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Man unable to work after Home Office mistook him for murderer brother

A man who has lived in the UK since he was 10 has been left unable to work and facing “harassment” by the authorities for nearly three years after the Home Office mistook him for his killer twin brother.Hussen Mohamed, 27, a Somali-Dutch national living in London, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 in order to obtain his post-Brexit immigration status – and he is still waiting.The Home Office said the process should take around five working days or sometimes up to a month. Despite phoning the department numerous times to ask what was causing the delay,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘Wounded’ Boris Johnson risking recession to get support from right-wing Tories, TUC leader warns

A “badly wounded” Boris Johnson is prepared to risk a recession to shore up support from his party’s right, a top union chief has warned, amid signs the UK is heading for months of industrial unrest.Frances O’Grady, the leader of the TUC, also called on red-wall Tory MPs in former Labour-held seats to rise up and demand better pay rises for workers, or face the consequences at the ballot box. As inflation soars, the list of groups striking or threatening to strike is growing daily and already includes teachers, junior doctors, barristers and rail workers, as well as...
U.K.
BBC

Chris Pincher suspended as Tory MP after groping allegation

A former deputy chief whip alleged to have groped two men in a private members' club has been suspended as a Conservative MP. Chris Pincher will sit as an independent after he was reported to Parliament's behaviour watchdog. He quit his government job in a letter on Thursday, saying he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson hails Deborah James as ‘inspiration to so many’ following death

Boris Johnson has hailed Dame Deborah James as an “inspiration” and said that because of her campaigning work “many, many lives will be saved”.The podcaster, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, died on Tuesday after spending her final weeks receiving end-of-life care at home with her husband, Sebastien, and their two children.The Prime Minister was among those paying tribute, and wrote on Twitter: “I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to...
CANCER
BBC

By-election defeats: Ex-leader Michael Howard calls for Boris Johnson to go

Former Conservative leader Michael Howard has called for Boris Johnson to resign following by-election defeats in Tiverton and Honiton, and Wakefield. Lord Howard told the BBC's World at One programme that fresh leadership was needed and urged MPs to act. Mr Johnson won a confidence vote this month, which cannot...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Russian TV is claiming ‘chubby’ Boris Johnson is jealous of Putin’s looks

Russian state TV is falling over itself to defend Vladimir Putin after Western leaders took the mickey out of him this week, and they're claiming that the ‘chubby’ Boris Johnson is jealous of the Russian president’s looks. It comes after Johnson and other G7 leaders mocked the infamous topless pictures of Putin, with the PM joking that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to “show that we’re tougher than Putin”. Canadian premier Justin Trudeau also jested that Western leaders could try to match Putin’s naked torso pictures with a “bare-chested horseback riding display.” Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Boris Johnson awkwardly shaking off the Turkish president has become an instant meme

First Boris Johnson was ambushed by a cake, now he appears to have been caught off-guard by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the latest Nato summit in Madrid.Sitting at a table perusing some documents, Mr Johnson was alerted to President Erdoğan’s presence when he placed a hand on his left shoulder, and leaving it there as the PM rose out of his seat.In the awkward video, the Conservative leader then shuffles out of his grasp and brushes President Erdoğan’s hand off his shoulder before saying hello to his “friend”.We’re not sure if the Turkish politician feels the same way,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer vows no freedom of movement under plan to ‘make Brexit work’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will vow not to take the UK back into the single market or restore freedom of movement as he sets out his plan to “make Brexit work”.He will use a speech on Monday to say a government under his leadership would not join a customs union with the EU, in maintaining the hard Brexit deal brokered by Boris Johnson.Instead the opposition leader will pledge to make the existing “poor deal” work by first fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the Prime Minister is threatening to override.In a behind-closed-doors speech for the Centre for European Reform...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy