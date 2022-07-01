ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster Post 11 outlasts Utica Post 92 to cap wild first day of Post 11 Classic

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

LANCASTER — Nathan Hoffman was warmed up and knew he was next in line for Lancaster Post 11 on Thursday, but the right-hander did not expect to step into such a sticky situation.

Hoffman jogged in from left field and retired the final three Utica Post 92 hitters. The 2021 Fairfield Union graduate stranded the tying run at third base and the go-ahead run at second, giving Lancaster a 7-6 victory to cap the opening day of the 30th Post 11 Classic at Beavers Field.

"I was a little bit (nervous), but I pretty confident in my defense. I knew I could get it done," Hoffman said. "Usually, I either start or come in the middle of the game, not really late like that. It was a new situation for me, but my guys backed me up and I felt like I handled it pretty well."

Utica already had pulled one game out of the fire as Alec Bennett’s two-run hit gave Post 92 an 8-7 victory against the Post 11 Juniors earlier in the day. It was Post 11, however, which got to 2-0, adding to its 14-6 victory against Chillicothe Post 757 earlier.

The tournament, which opened with the Post 11 Juniors beating Circleville Post 134, also includes Tiffin Post 169, Troy Post 43, Greenville Post 140, Sidney Post 217 and Waverly Post 142. Play will continue throughout the weekend, wrapping up with the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

Utica took an immediate 3-0 lead on Lancaster as an Anthony Bottomley bunt single, Cole Kesman RBI groundout, Hayden Coalter single and James Kalas RBI single highlighted the inning. Utica, however, fell behind 5-3 in the bottom of the third and never led again.

"We have to keep the gas on them," said Bottomley, a 2021 Newark graduate. "We have to keep the throttle down. We have to keep hitting the ball and not let up."

Riley Poston sparked Post 11, tripling in Lancaster High School teammate Ajay Locke in the first and doubling to lead off the third, when three Post 92 errors opened the floodgates. Poston then singled and stole second ahead of Ethan Hyme’s tie-breaking hit in the fourth after Bottomley’s RBI single had pulled Post 92 even in the top of the inning.

Hoffman and Hyme are among the veterans for Post 11, which added a number of reinforcements for coach Dana Rowland this summer, including Watkins Memorial graduates Lane Goetz, who started on the mound Thursday, and Trent Mendenhall, who played first base and hit No. 5.

"It's definitely something I am looking forward to," Mendenhall said. "I just have to have a good approach at the plate, and some hits will come. (Drawing two walks) was definitely a good start."

Utica also has black and gold sprinkled on its roster as Bennett, the earlier hero, was hitting in the leadoff spot, and Coalter was hitting in the cleanup spot, delivering a pair of singles through the left side off Goetz. Aidan Cleary also is on the Post 92 pitching staff.

"It was interesting after you grew up with those dudes and you played with them," Coalter said. "Playing against them is always fun because you want to be better than them. Of course, I am going (to tease Goetz), but at the end of the day, we came out with an 'L' as a team. I can't talk too much."

Post 92 went in order just once, but Post 11 shortstop Kasey Middendorf started three double plays to end rallies. Post 92 still got off the mat one more time in the top of the seventh as Kalas, a Northridge senior, doubled home Coalter and sent Hunter Vogel to third.

Hoffman had the final say for Post 11, which also received strong relief work from Bloom-Carroll junior Jude Balser, the youngest player on the senior roster. Post 11 previously swept a doubleheader against perennial power Beverly Lowell Post 389/750 on Tuesday.

"It's very exciting," Hoffman said. "Having this good group of guys makes me feel confident we can make it really far."

Post 92 previously went 2-1 during Coshocton’s Ben Tufford Memorial. Coach Tyler Osborne has a diverse group with three 2021 graduates but also several players with no varsity experience, including Newark Catholic junior Nathan Riggleman, who allowed two runs in three solid innings of relief.

"It's a learning experience," Coalter said. "Some of these kids are going to be facing 18-year-olds, and it's fun watching them. They struggle a little bit, but everybody struggles."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Lancaster Post 11 outlasts Utica Post 92 to cap wild first day of Post 11 Classic

