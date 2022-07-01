Police: 9 hurt in NJ shooting; all expected to survive
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say nine people have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.
Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital.
Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders.
Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m. They were looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.
