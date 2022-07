Influenced by her Japanese and Korean heritage, R&B soul artist Pisceze shares how she’s a mix of a little of everything when it comes to music. Writing for other artists helped define her style, and it’s how she fell in love with R&B soul. Now with the release of her single “Red Handed” and performing on stage with Maroon 5 and Flo-Rida, Pisceze is ready for whatever comes next.

