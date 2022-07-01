ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

New Fort Wayne trash provider begins service

By Joe Carroll, Ethan Dahlen, Charles Benberry
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnBSy_0gRtE4ke00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new trash hauler began its collection service in Fort Wayne Friday morning. GFL Environmental took over for Red River, a company many residents would rather soon forget after years of poor service.

Green and White GFL trucks rolled out of the company’s transfer station in Fort Wayne early Friday morning. The schedule for trash and recycling won’t change for Fort Wayne residents. However because of the July 4 holiday, service will be delayed by one day next week.

The reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fUTm_0gRtE4ke00
One of the first GFL trucks heads out for it’s route

Dawn Renner who lives in Lincoln Village said she wasn’t sure if her garbage would really be picked up today.

But when it was she was so glad it brought her to her feet, “I was sitting out back having coffee I heard some trucks in the neighborhood, and I was so excited to see them out front I got some Gatorade for the guys. They’re doing such hard work and I was just thrilled to have our trash picked up.”

Before her garbage was picked up she called the 3-1-1 solid waste hotline Fort Wayne operates.

In the past this experience had led to many frustrating outcomes, but to her surprise she got an answer.

Yes, it would be picked up.

And that wasn’t the only positive 3-1-1 outcome for GFL on their debut.

A concerning video of garbage not being picked up was sent to Wane 15 this morning. By the time we were able to ask GFL’s general manager, Jacob Diliberto it was already resolved.

Diliberto said the situation is one that exemplifies how things should be done with customer feedback, “Oh yeah I talked to this resident today, that 311 call went right to me I spoke to that resident. Our drivers, we had a rescue truck and go pick that up right away. It’s that good feedback we want so that we can ensure good satisfaction.”

According toG FL’s Director of Municipal Affairs and Operational Improvement Sam Caramagno, GFL is amending the routes drivers take on a daily basis but not changing your pickup days.

Part of the reason for doing so is because they’ll have more trucks on the streets than Red River did. When the fleet is deployed on Friday, at least 33 trucks will be off to cover the city. Mayor Tom Henry called that number “significantly more” than what Red River had.

A look back at Red River on its final day in Fort Wayne

Caramagno told WANE 15 they want to make it so Fort Wayne residents don’t have to think twice about trash and recycling.

Caramagno said that while they send out 33 to 35 trucks per day, they have 40 available trucks for scenarios where one goes out of service. That way, they won’t miss a beat.

“We’re going to run more trucks than, what has typically been run here in the city of Fort Wayne. So, the trucks will be routed differently, but all on the same day. So, no changes there,” he said.

Caramagno added that you’ll see four different types of trucks driving around town. They have regular trucks with just a back loader, trucks with mechanical arms on the side, front-loading trucks, and what they call “mini packers.”

The mini packers will be used to cover alleys and areas with tight turns like cul-de-sacs. They’ll also be deployed to get misses or late set-outs noted by route managers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

VIDEO: A deer is the newest neighbor in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meet the new neighbor… a deer?. The Lake Shores neighborhood in southwest Fort Wayne was in for a surprise Sunday when a deer showed up on Penmoken Drive. Alesha Parnin sent WANE 15 footage of the friendly young deer she saw near her...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Burger King up and running

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police received reports Sunday evening that the drive-through speaker at the Burger King on E Jefferson Boulevard had caught fire. Police say crews went to the scene. WANE 15 went to the scene and saw it operating normally. We will update this story as we learn more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
WANE-TV

Uh oh: Video shows GFL truck missing pickup on Day 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL’s tenure as Fort Wayne’s trash hauler has not begun without a hiccup. Viewer Cody Sharpe shared a video of a GFL truck missing his home early Friday, the first day of GFL’s contract with the city. In the video, a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Possible drowning in Big Long Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted out of Big Long Lake Saturday evening and brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. The condition and identity of the boy is unknown. WANE 15 will update this story as...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Become the new Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You have the chance to become Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast, and other titleholders this month. Applications are now open. Current Miss Fort Wayne, Lindsey Brown and Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen, Katelyn Joseph stopped by WANE 15 Saturday morning to encourage others to apply. They say they’ve been able to serve the community and build relationships during their time as titleholders. They also talk about the scholarship opportunities that come with being a titleholder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Gfl Environmental
WANE-TV

Police: Jet truck driver killed in MI air show accident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — One person with ties to Fort Wayne has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show. Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
hot1079fortwayne.com

CTN’s new garage ready for action

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Community Transportation Network (CTN) is ready to open the doors on a new era. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new satellite garage, the Memmer Family Garage, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 12 at 3401 S. Maplecrest Rd. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Fire at Ossian Elementary under control, possibly caused by fireworks

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – According to a Facebook post made by the Ossian Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at Ossian Elementary School Saturday night. According to the OFD post, crews responded to reports of smoke coming out of the building’s roof. When they arrived, they found smoke in the building and a fire on the roof over the stage area of the gymnasium.
OSSIAN, IN
Great Lakes Now

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WANE-TV

Celebrate the holiday with Summer Fest in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The city of New Haven is celebrating Independence Day with a special two-day festival. Summer Fest has some fun additions for its third year. The celebration started Friday and continues Saturday with a parade, food, entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD look for missing woman last seen in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing woman, FWPD announced Saturday in a public safety alert. Jill Hine, 66, is described as a white female with shoulder-length hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and black shoes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Police Notebook: 07-02-2022

Thursday, 8:32 p.m., residence in the 100 block of North Morgan Street. Report of men and women yelling. Officer responded. Whoever was yelling was gone. Friday, 12:24 a.m., 1400 block of West Wiley Avenue. Bluffton police officer pulled over a vehicle and arrested the driver, Juan Herrera, 55, Indianapolis, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500. Herrera reportedly smelled of alcohol, appeared intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a portable Breathalyzer test.
BLUFFTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kelly Pond Project On Hold Due To Elevation Issue

Plans to rehabilitate the Kelly Park pond back to the fishing hole it once was were put on hold Friday because of a “buildability” issue. City attorney Scott Reust told the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety, “We’ve been working on the Kelly Park pond project for some time. That project was approved and our contractor went out and started the project and discovered a buildability construction issue with the design that we had.”
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Be Our Guest – Breakfast Clubb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Be Our Guest is back and this time it features an eatery for those who appreciate the first meal of the day! To get your $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Salamonie Summer Festival returns

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) – The community of Salamonie Township has a full weekend of fun planned for the whole family. Salamonie Summer Festival returns to Warren with a car show, tractor pull, water balloon fight and more. Visitors can enjoy food and activities throughout the event as they explore...
WARREN, IN
WANE 15

Acme Bar and Grill set to reopen in the fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Acme Bar and Grill is making a comeback this fall, but it won’t be exactly the same. New owners have officially signed the agreement and they are hoping to give people a touch of nostalgia. Nancy Miller remembers her fun times over the course of more than 50 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy