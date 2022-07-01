SCHWARBS ENDS JUNE AS NL JACK LEADER WITH 23, WATCH!

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 139 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .193 batting average with a .616...
Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, the St. Louis Cardinals made history against right-hander Kyle Gibson. They became just the 11th team in history to hit four straight home runs. Or, in the possibly tongue-twisting manner of saying it, they went back-to-back-to-back-to-back. The inning started innocently enough, as Gibson retired the first...
Max Scherzer has worn a few different hats in his esteemed, Hall of Fame-worthy career. Since making his debut with Arizona in 2009, he has been a D-Back, a Tiger, a National, a Dodger and now a Met. Before that, he was a Missouri Tiger, a Fort Worth Cat and a Toledo Mud Hen.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Matt Vierling is moving to the hot corner in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Mickey Moniak is replacing Bohm in the lineup to play center field and bat ninth.
In a back-and-forth contest, both teams had to overcome injuries to their starting quarterbacks during the game. Birmingham's starting quarterback J'Mar Smith went 10-for-18 for 131 yards and a touchdown before exiting with an injury, giving way to backup Alex McGough. McGough threw an interception early but bounced back, helping lead the Stallions to the USFL crown. He finished 7-of-10 for 77 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
On Sunday, The Hoop Central pointed out the fact that Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets appears to have disabled his Instagram. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets during the season.
The Brooklyn Nets’ big three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant is no more. Amid the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn and fell into the laps of Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Nets received the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons in the deal, ...
Former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen on Friday announced his retirement from professional football. Allen, 30, played his first four seasons with the Eagles, his last game with the Birds being Super Bowl LII. Allen made his announcement on social media:. The Eagles drafted Allen out of Wisconsin in the...
Though it had been nearly 10 years since a Phillie was last named National League Player of the Month, it should come as no surprise that Kyle Schwarber took the award home in June. It was announced just before Saturday's Phillies-Cardinals game that Schwarber was the recipient, just as he...
The Philadelphia 76ers made a trio of signings on Thursday night to open free agency. All have connections to the Houston Rockets. They brought in PJ Tucker and Danuel House, who played with James Harden and for Daryl Morey during their time with the Rockets. The Sixers also brought in young wing Trevelin Queen, who was with Houston after Harden and Morey left.
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. La Stella will move to the bench on Sunday with Darin Ruf starting at designated hitter. Ruf will bat seventh versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. numberFire's...
The Washington Nationals did not list Maikel Franco in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will take a seat Sunday while Ehire Adrianza starts at third base and bats eighth. Our models project Franco to make 300 more plate appearances this season, with 9 homers, 30...
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore. In 13 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .231 batting average with a 1.154 OPS, 3 home...
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Donovan Walton versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 270 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a...
The Eagles on Friday announced that they have signed second-round pick Cam Jurgens, the final Eagles draft pick from 2022 who remained unsigned. Now the entire five-man class is under contract. The Eagles signed Jordan Davis, Kyron Johnson and Grant Calcaterra on May 5 and signed Nakobe Dean on May...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Peterson will operate in right after Andrew McCutchen was announced as Milwaukee's designated hitter and Keston Hiura was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Bryse Wilson, our models project Peterson to score 13.0 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants infielder Jason Vosler is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vosler is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 58 plate appearances this season, Vosler has a .294 batting...
Comments / 0