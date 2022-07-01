Fireworks and fun this Fourth of July weekend: Here's the Central Minnesota lineup
ST. JOSEPH ― With warm and sunny weather on the horizon, this Fourth of July weekend is destined to be a nice one in Central Minnesota.
You can watch fireworks displays in St. Cloud at Hester Park and Wilson Park on July 4 at 10 p.m., with celebrations happening beforehand.
For music, more fireworks and a parade, head to the west side of the metro where the annual Joetown Rocks festival will provide. Here's the lineup:
Sunday, July 3
- Gates open at 5 p.m., there will be an opening prayer at 5:55 p.m. and a concert from the St. Joseph Catholic School Kids at 6 p.m.
- Local band Miss Darling Jane plays at 6:15 p.m.
- Quinn Sullivan plays at 7:15 p.m.
- The Killer Vees with Edan Everly will play at 8:45 p.m.
- A fireworks display will happen at 10:15 p.m.
Monday, July 4
- The parade starts at 10 a.m.
- Bingo, games, food and refreshments open at 11 a.m.
- Live music from Stearns County Dirt starts at 11:30 a.m.
- A quilt auction starts at 1:30 p.m.
- A raffle drawing starts at 3 p.m.
Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.
