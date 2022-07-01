How Kansas football landed defensive star Dean Miller, whose path may lead to NFL, former coach says

LAWRENCE — Ted Iacenda may not know where Dean Miller would’ve ended up, had the pandemic not occurred, but he’s certain the answer isn’t Miller playing football for him at College of the Canyons this past season.

Iacenda, the head coach at that junior college program in California, understands Miller was a local kid. Miller said he was born and raised in Santa Clarita, and Iacenda had known about him for a while. But that’s just not the trajectory Miller, who’d graduate from high school in 2021, was on as a prospect.

Then came the pandemic, one that upended the offseason that followed Miller’s season as a high school junior. That pandemic led to Miller having to participate in what became an abbreviated spring season as a senior. As Iacenda described it, Miller’s high school experience — especially in recruiting — “got turned on its head” like so many others had.

So Miller, who at one point wondered if he’d even have a season as a high school senior, never received the scholarship offers he was looking for. He had to alter the route that would take him to the heights of college football that he wanted to reach. And that meant picking College of the Canyons, a decision that helped propel him to eventually become a defensive-line commit in mid-June this year for the Division-I level Kansas Jayhawks.

“I really wasn’t presented with any full scholarship opportunities at the D1 level out of high school, so definitely, definitely, I had to go the JUCO route and work for what I wanted,” said Miller, who also specified how college coaches looking for transfers affected his high school recruitment. “If (COVID-19) wasn’t a thing, there definitely would have been a lot more spots open on teams that are still looking for players — not just at my position, but for every athlete.

"But, a lot of the spots were taken on the team, like scholarship-wise, before us.”

Benefiting from a season at College of the Canyons

Miller felt lucky, to have a program like College of the Canyons so close to home. He considered it capable of helping athletes move on to the next level. And there certainly was a track record there for him to point toward.

Ask Iacenda, and he’ll say Miller was a “true diamond in the rough.” Miller was a “blue chip,” Iacenda said. And that’s because of the potential Miller exhibited when he joined the program in the summer of 2021.

See, Iacenda may have already viewed Miller as a tall and agile talent. But Iacenda thinks Miller, who 247Sports lists at 6-foot-5 and College of the Canyons listed at 6-foot-6, only joined them in 2021 at a skinny 192 pounds before putting on more weight.

So, Iacenda explained, Miller was a “blue chip” in the sense that teams needed to have the foresight to understand that’s a projection and Miller required more development on top of what he gained at College of the Canyons.

“He gets to your program, your facilities, your nutrition, your monitoring of his eating habits 24/7, and Dean, I think, is going to be an NFL player,” Iacenda said of Miller heading to Kansas. "We’ve seen it a bunch around here. We have these one-year kids that we tell schools about all the time.

"We’re like: ‘Hey, you need to offer this kid right now. Because if he plays for me, for his sophomore year, he’s going to be an SEC kid. He’s going to be a Power Five kid.’ And we were telling everybody under the sun the same thing about Dean.”

The individual who came to mind for Iacenda, to exemplify that, was a wide receiver who went on to play for Oklahoma after playing at College of the Canyons. That talent, who left College of the Canyons a bit more than five years ago, would go on to become a first round pick in the NFL. The player who fits that description is Marquise Brown.

At College of the Canyons, Miller felt he developed physically and mentally. He highlighted what the experience there did for his work ethic. He noted it provided him with life skills, too.

Iacenda said Miller, who led College of the Canyons in sacks this past season, was gaining interest from the likes of Miami, Florida State and Iowa State. Iacenda described a group larger than that, with Miller’s reported offers including Indiana and Oregon State. Kansas just did what was necessary to bring Miller in.

Why Dean Miller chose Kansas

The connection with Kansas started, Miller said, through a conversation with Jayhawks defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson when Peterson came out to visit him at College of the Canyons. Later on, Miller started to talk with Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu. And, in May, Miller enjoyed a visit to Lawrence.

Iacenda said he talked extensively with Miller, especially as the decision came down to either the Jayhawks or Hoosiers. Iacenda said they discussed which program would be better for Miller’s skillset, which scheme fit him more and the relationship he had with the coaching staffs. When it came down to it, the two described different deciding factors in why Miller ultimately chose Kansas and the Big 12 Conference over Indiana and the Big Ten Conference.

From Iacenda’s perspective, it was that the Big 12 would be more of a passing conference and the Big Ten would lean toward running the ball. At this moment, while Iacenda noted it’s not like Miller is afraid of defending the run, Iacenda said it’s defending the pass where Miller will “make his money.” Iacenda described the ideal look for Miller being him lining up one the edge, on a tackle, and taking over with athleticism and speed.

Miller differed. He didn’t point to the conferences and their potential tendencies. He highlighted his relationship with the Jayhawks coaches.

“I had mentioned that to some coaches that were recruiting me during that time, that really just that connection that I feel with the coaching staff knowing that I have a place there at the school,” Miller said. “I have a support system to go to, and KU just ended up really being that spot that I naturally kind of just clicked with from the jump. So, it was just kind of a natural fit there in my opinion.”

What might in store for Dean Miller at Kansas

There isn’t some personal experience that Miller can point to, that reinforced in him the belief that he needed to develop physically in order to reach the level he wants to as an athlete. There isn’t a play he can highlight, where an offensive lineman dominated him because he was so much smaller and that memory still sticks with him. But Miller is self-aware enough to know he needs to get bigger, if he's going to be successful making the jump from College of the Canyons to Kansas.

The level to which Miller is able to reach and how quickly, in that respect, very well could dictate what’s possible for him with the Jayhawks. Miller believes he has an edge, considering his height, speed and athleticism. He’s committed to doing what’s necessary so a 6-foot-5 and 300-pound offensive lineman can’t push him around.

“I think the sky is the limit for Dean,” Iacenda said. “I think he needs to put on weight, no question about it, which he will do. He will do. And, I mean, he has the frame. He put on 20 pounds in one year for us, and that is with zero resources. My strength and conditioning coach is amazing, but we can’t monitor what they eat. We can’t monitor how many calories they intake.

"So when he gets to you guys, I don’t think it’s a stretch to see him putting on another 10, 15 pounds before the season.”

Iacenda added that would mean Miller would be around 225 or 230 pounds, although Miller was listed on the College of the Canyons roster at 225 pounds in 2021. Miller said 247Sports listing him at 225 pounds, in addition to being 6-foot-5, is “pretty accurate.” Regardless of what exactly Miller weighs right now, his short-term goal is reaching 240 pounds and his long-term goal is reaching around 250 or 255 pounds.

Maybe Miller needs the 2022 season to develop into a place where he’s competing for snaps. The experience Kansas has on the defensive line already, could make that more likely than not. That’ll be determined in time.

It’s a testament to Miller’s character and how he was raised, Iacenda said, that he was able to persevere to the point he’s reached in his college career. Iacenda watched the challenges of recent years crush a lot of kids in his line of work. Miller wasn’t one of them.

“Football, for me, has always been a strong passion since I was 8, 9 years old,” Miller said. “It’s what I’ve done my whole life. It’s what I’ve always wanted to pursue for as long as I can, honestly. So, of course, long-terms goals … make it to the league, take it as far as I can. But, definitely, take it step by step and just continue to grow every day and just get better.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.