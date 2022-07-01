Editor note: This story was updated with the correct number of shootings in the West End.

Cincinnati police say they have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of another man in the West End on Thursday.

This is the second fatal shooting in the West End in 24 hours.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Keywitt Alley shortly after 12:30 p.m. found 67-year-old Walter Metz Jr. dead of a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

They said Darnell Nelson, 36, was subsequently arrested in connection with Metz’s death.

Police are investigating another fatal shooting in the West End that happened Thursday:

Mario Williams, 39, was found shot in the 800 block of Poplar Street just after midnight, police said. Williams was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died. No one has been arrested in connection with his death.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police charge 36-year-old man with murder in West End shooting death