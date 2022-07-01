ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas death row inmate wants stay of execution to donate his kidney

By Barbara Schwarz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2bF3_0gRtDClQ00

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled for execution on July 13th for the rape and murder of an 18 year old woman in Medina County in 2001.

His attorneys say the idea of Gonzales' donating a kidney began with his correspondence with a Cantor in Maryland who mentioned a congregant at his synagogue needed a donor. Gonzales volunteered.

His attorneys have filed several appeals, including one this week to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking for a 30 day reprieve so Gonzales can be a donor, something that can be granted without a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

Gonzales' lawyer Thea Posel says the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has a procedure for organ donation by incarcerated people. He was screened and learned he was not a match for that person. "But he does have a pretty rare blood type, and that means he's an excellent candidate for donation as well as someone who could provide this life preserving treatment for someone who's on the waitlist often longer than average if they have a rare blood type." He is type B. He cannot donate once he's been executed. "We're really hoping that he's given the opportunity. It is really important to him from his religious perspective. It's an opportunity for atonement, and it could be a way he could make some sort of amends."

She says this is something she has never heard before in her time as an attorney.   Posel says "When he's ready and willing and has already passed all the medical screening tests, I think it would be a travesty to prevent this from happening."

They have also filed a subsequent application to the Court of Criminal Appeals.  Posel says his initial habeas application was poor.  "His first shot, his only shot at state court, was abysmal.  The document filed on his behalf was nine pages long.  These initial writs of Habeas Corpus are often hundreds of pages long with dozens of exhibits.  It's really your only chance to introduce new facts into the court proceeding." This particular process is predicated on new facts so it requires investigation.  She says his attorney did no investigation and was not allowed to introduce new facts into court.

The application raises the claim that the state's death sentence was secured on the basis of future dangerousness testimony by a psychiatrist who testified Gonzales had anti-personality disorder and based his opinion that Ramiro would be a future danger on now recanted testimony from an inmate.  She says the doctor now admits he was wrong and does not believe Gonzales would be a future danger.   "His death sentence is unreliable not only because it was predicated on this false information, but that false information was also influenced by the fact that he was 71 days past his 18th birthday when the crime occurred, so he was just barely constitutionally eligible for the death penalty."  She says there is a national consensus against imposing the death penalty on anyone under 21."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
messenger-news.com

Palestine Man Linked to San Antonio Migrant Deaths

PALESTINE – A Palestine man has been linked to what Homeland Security officials are calling “… the single deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.”. Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested on June 28, in Palestine. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.
PALESTINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Maryland State
KRMG

Officials identify 19 of 53 killed in migrant smuggling case, victim released from hospital

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A 23-year-old victim onboard a tractor-trailer involved in an alleged smuggling incident in San Antonio was released from the hospital, according to University Health Hospital. Another adolescent male remains in critical condition, according to the hospital. The smuggling incident left 53 people dead after they were trapped in a tractor-trailer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Prosecutors won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Dallas...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KTSM

Texas HHSC providing $301M for July SNAP benefits

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday July 1 announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allowances are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.  With the extension […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Capital Punishment#Death Row#Kidneys
newsy.com

Millions Of Dollars Have Been Raised For Uvalde, So Who Has The Money?

Berlina Arreola continues to visit an impromptu shrine of a tragedy which struck her family personally. A gunman shot and killed her granddaughter, Amerie Jo Garza, 18 other Robb Elementary School students and two teachers on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. "It's getting harder and harder as the days go...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox7austin.com

Gov. Greg Abbott, HHSC announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allotments are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households. "With the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Archbishop of San Antonio warns of “a culture of death”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Guatemalan teenager gave the priest her name: Serenidad. They met on Tuesday morning at a children’s hospital in San Antonio, where the priest, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, had arrived to comfort one of the youngest survivors of the deadliest migrant-trafficking tragedy in modern American history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Cuban, Nicaraguan nationals found near 18-wheeler in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the San Antonio area are interviewing 14 asylum seekers found near an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said “it appears no individuals have suffered any major injuries.”. Authorities said 12 of the refugees are Cuban nationals and two...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy