ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde residents push for more information on school shooting

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edb4P_0gRtDBsh00

People in Uvalde attended a meeting of the town's City Council on Thursday to vent their frustration over the lack of new information on the school shooting that killed 21 people at Robb Elementary.

Some residents pushed for the release of police body-camera footage, while others called for the city to take action against Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo. His response to the shooting has been criticized by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Arredondo is not an employee of the City of Uvalde, but was elected to the City Council before the shooting. He took office in the days after the shooting but has not attended any City Council meetings. Shortly after being sworn in, he requested a leave of absence from the Council. That request was denied.

"The only time I spoke to him was when he asked for an extension...to put it in writing, and I have not talked with him since," said Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. Since the Council denied Arredondo's request, he can be removed from the Council if he misses three regularly-scheduled meetings. He has missed two regular meetings so far.

The Council can not remove Arredondo from his position with the Uvalde CISD. He has been placed on leave by the Superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Other residents called on the Uvalde Police Department to release body-camera video from the day of the shooting. Uvalde Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety have so far refused to release those recordings.

"We've had a number of conversations about that, and I'm hoping we're going to be able to do that.  There's some laws that we have to overcome,  there's some other legal procedures," said Uvalde City Manager Vince DiPiazza.

A provision in the Texas Public Information Act does allow law enforcement agencies to withhold some records if a suspect dies before being tried and convicted. Law enforcement agencies generally seek guidance from the Texas Attorney General's Office on releasing those records.  The shooter in the Uvalde case died in a confrontation with law enforcement officers. State Senator Roland Gutierrez has sued the Texas Department of Public Safety for withholding his request for records.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - The Uvalde school district’s police chief has stepped down from his position in the City Council just weeks after being sworn in following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
UVALDE, TX
keranews.org

Frustration, distrust mount in Uvalde as families search for justice

A couple dozen family members of victims of the Robb Elementary shooting attended Uvalde’s city council meeting Thursday looking for answers. They clustered in groups wearing buttons and shirts with their loved ones’ names and pictures and talked quietly while they waited two hours for the council to come out of closed session.
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Uvalde families demand details of shooting investigation

UVALDE — At an emotional City Council meeting Thursday, families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims demanded the mayor release details from the investigation. Mayor Don McLaughlin told them he didn’t have any new information and the city can’t share anything with the public because of the ongoing investigation. “Nobody’s giving us any answers, […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
scriptype.com

Revere community seeks reassurance after Uvalde shootings

Immediately following the Uvalde school shootings, parents and grandparents of Revere Local School District students began calling School Resource Officer Scott Dressler wanting to know if their children were safe, if students should attend school, how they could help and what leaders were doing to keep buildings secure – and if their efforts were enough.
RICHFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mayor#Violent Crime#Uvalde Cisd Police#The City Council#Uvalde Police
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: shooting ends in police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shots fired call in North Lubbock ended in a police chase early Sunday morning. An early morning crash resulted in serious injuries for the motorcycle driver involved. The Uvalde ISD police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo resigned from his seat on the Uvalde...
LUBBOCK, TX
newsy.com

Millions Of Dollars Have Been Raised For Uvalde, So Who Has The Money?

Berlina Arreola continues to visit an impromptu shrine of a tragedy which struck her family personally. A gunman shot and killed her granddaughter, Amerie Jo Garza, 18 other Robb Elementary School students and two teachers on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. "It's getting harder and harder as the days go...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Antonio Current

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark. It would be hard to find anyone willing to disagree with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw's description of the police response to last month's Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure." Phrases like "shit show," "profound tragedy" and "national embarrassment" also come to mind.
UVALDE, TX
saobserver.com

UVALDE- HAUNTED BY RINGING PHONES

The 24/7 Uvalde hotline to support the community has confused one woman who is very concerned for survivors. After the May 24th shooting massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary Gregg Abbott pledged an “abundance of mental health services” for “anyone in the community who needs it” also stating the services would be FREE. In Uvalde only 1 in 4 residents are insured. Abbott told the community to ask for these services through the hotline: 888-690-0799.
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy