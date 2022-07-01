Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for July 1

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is July 1, the 182nd day of the year — 183 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1979, the first Sony Walkman, a portable music player and headset, went on sale for $150. Within the first two months of the release, more than 30,000 had be sold.

Here & Now

• The Newport County YMCA will reopen to the public after the holiday weekend, allowing its members and guests to fully experience for the first time the renovated facility at 792 Valley Road.

While the YMCA has generally remained open since construction on a $12 million renovation and addition began last July, it's been closed since June 20 in order to complete Phase I of the project.

Reporter Zane Wolfang and photographer Louis Walker III recently got a tour, and you can read about it and get a look at the upgrades here.

• More details and a new video have surfaced regarding the violent arrest on Thames Street last weekend, which is now under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police. Read my follow-up story here.

• In his weekly Spare Change column, Jim Gillis writes the original 24-second video of the aforementioned incident doesn't provide enough context to paint a full picture of what happened. Check out his column here.

• We've run through the most valuable players on Newport County high school sports teams this past week, so it's time to move on to those who made the biggest strides. Find the most improved players in boys lacrosse here.

• The Newport Classical music series kicks off today and runs through July 17 with two dozen performances planned at numerous venues in the city. Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox writes about what you can expect here.

• Stoneacre Garden co-owner Christopher Bender is featured in a recent Wine Spectator piece that you can check out here.

• GrowSmart RI, an organization dedicated to "advancing neighborhood revitalization, environmental stewardship, and economic opportunity for all," recently held its Smart Growth Awards and Newport was well represented as the North End zoning ordinance and Hammett's Hotel were honored.

• Save the Bay is seeking volunteers for its annual swim on Aug. 6. Interested parties are asked to sign up before July 5. Learn more here.

• An update on the Esocbar Farm fireworks display: The event now will be held July 16, with the show starting at dusk. To find where you can find fireworks this weekend, click here.

• From the inbox: Speaking of fireworks, are you gearing up for the Independence Day holiday? According to a recent study, Rhode Island ranks No. 48 on a list of most patriotic states. Alaska tops the list, while Arkansas ranks last. Find the full breakdown here.

• Just before 3 p.m. today, we'll be exactly halfway through 2021. Where has this year gone?!

Make sure you never miss a story from The Daily News by becoming a subscriber for as little as $1. Click here to get started.

Born today

Liv Tyler (actress), 45

Missy Elliott (rapper), 51

Pamela Anderson (model), 55

Dan Aykroyd (actor), 70

Debbie Harry (singer), 77

Weather report

Low tides: 3:47 a.m., 3:25 p.m.

High tides: 10:11 a.m., 10:19 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:13 a.m. Sunset: 8:24 p.m.

Water temperature: 67.6 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

Today is …

National Postal Workers Day

Canada Day

International Chicken Wing Day

Blast from the Past

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.