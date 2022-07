(The Center Square) - It's up to the Arkansas Senate to decide if two senators will face sanctions based on a recommendation by the ethics committee. Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, signed in Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, at a Boys State event on June 3 even though he knew Clark was not there, according to the Senate recommendation. Clark sought reimbursement for attending the meeting even though he was not there.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO