Economy

Wegmans Pays NYS $400,000 After Consumer Personal Information Data Breach

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Wegmans needs to pay $400,000 after not doing enough security testing and failing to ensure consumer information was kept private. The breach was discovered in April 2021...

www.wdkx.com

