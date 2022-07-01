Wegmans Pays NYS $400,000 After Consumer Personal Information Data Breach

Click here to read the full article. Target has joined the list of companies offering benefits to employees to help them obtain an abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. Starting in July, the big-box retailer will expand its existing healthcare travel reimbursement policy to include costs for traveling to obtain reproductive, mental health, cardiac and more services that are not available in-state. Target’s chief human resources officer, Melissa Kremer outlined the new policy in a memo to employees on Tuesday, which was shared with FN. “A few months ago, we started reevaluating our...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO