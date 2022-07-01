The City of Hawthorne will remember missing loved ones with a balloon release
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne is having a balloon release on Friday. The event is in remembrance of Hawthorne’s missing loved ones....www.wcjb.com
For heavens sake and for the animals that will ingest or get tangles up...talk about no commen sense..oh I admire the event but instead of balloons why not use candle lighting instead. Poor birds and fish n turtles..
