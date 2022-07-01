ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The City of Hawthorne will remember missing loved ones with a balloon release

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne is having a balloon release on Friday. The event is in remembrance of Hawthorne’s missing loved ones....

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 3

Martha Tindall
2d ago

For heavens sake and for the animals that will ingest or get tangles up...talk about no commen sense..oh I admire the event but instead of balloons why not use candle lighting instead. Poor birds and fish n turtles..

Reply
2
