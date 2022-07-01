ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva man arrested after damaging a door at residence

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police arrested a Geneva man after a report of property damage. According to a news releases the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested after Incident in Seneca Falls

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a domestic incident in Seneca Falls. Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Patrick Crawford Saturday around 10:30p. Crawford is alleged to have subjected a woman to unwanted physical contact after consuming alcohol in a public parking lot. During the investigation by police, Crawford physically resisted being detained.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Multiple charges against Waterloo man after domestic incident

A Waterloo man was taken into custody following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Patrick G. Crawford, 30, of Waterloo for harassment and obstructing governmental administration. Crawford subjected a female victim to unwanted physical contact at a local business. He also was...
WATERLOO, NY
FingerLakes1

Rochester man taken into custody after traffic stop

Police say a Rochester man was taken into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Carmelo Diaz, 32, of Rochester on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Hopewell Court. Diaz was taken into custody originally by Irondequiot...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Ithaca man arrested on multiple charges

Police located a wanted person on an active bench warrant and felony complaint in Ithaca. According to a news release, the Ithaca Police Department arrested Deon L. Thomas, 35, of Ithaca for criminal possession of stolen property, attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, petit larceny, and resisting arrest.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
FingerLakes1

Williamson man arrested twice after shoplifting incident

Police arrested a Williamson man following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dashawn M. Faniel, 30, of Williamson for petit larceny. It is alleged Faniel stole a pack of Natural Ice Beer from Paton’s Marketplace in Sodus. Faniel will appear...
WILLIAMSON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One arrested after attempted robbery, assault in Ithaca

Police in Ithaca were flagged down by a victim following an assault at the West Village Apartments. According to a news release, the Ithaca Police Department arrested Donta T. Braxton, 47, of Ithaca for attempted robbery, attempted assault, and criminal mischief. It is alleged that Braxton punched the victim in...
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1

Lodi man skips court after possession charge

A Lodi man was taken into custody on a bench warrant on Friday. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Thomas Rath, 32, of Lodi for failure to appear in court. Rath was originally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to...
LODI, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Police
News 8 WROC

RPD searching for vehicle after teens were carjacked

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said two teenagers were carjacked Saturday evening at a parking lot adjacent to Frontier Field in Rochester shortly after 11 p.m. Officers said the victims are an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. According to the RPD, the victims were sitting in the vehicle in the parking […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Man Arrested on Bench Warrant in Seneca Falls

On Friday, at 10:03 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Thomas Rath of Lodi on a Bench Warrant. According to police, the bench warrant was issued out of the Seneca Falls Town Court when Rath failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment on the original charge of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Found Guilty in 2020 Negligent Homicide

A Canandaigua man has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Christopher Diaz was convicted in the 2020 death of Anthony Gray after a fight at a Phoenix Street home. Gray was the stepfather of Diaz’s girlfriend, who was called Gray after a dispute between her and Diaz.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Male in his 30’s shot and killed on Jefferson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department, along with the Major Crimes Unit, is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said they were told a male victim in his 30’s was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. Medical professionals told police that the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
informnny.com

Charges pending regarding high-speed pursuit in Mexico, NY

MEXICO, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, charges are pending in relation to a high-speed pursuit that took place in the Village of Mexico in June. The Sheriff’s Office stated that a suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through the Village of...
MEXICO, NY
FingerLakes1

Newfield man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Newfield man was arrested following a traffic stop on June 28. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested John A. Chaffee, 35, of Newfield for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
NEWFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting on Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - One man is dead and one man is injured following a shooting Sunday morning at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Goodman Street. At around 3 a.m., the Rochester Police Department says two people were shot. A man in his 30s was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries caused by a gunshot wound to his upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

RPD investigates 2 homicides that happened on Sunday in the city.

Rochester Police are investigating two homicides that happened within 12 hours of each other on Sunday in the city. The first one happened early Sunday morning in the area of Monroe Ave. and Goodman St. Police got a call at about 3:00 a.m. about multiple shots fired and multiple victims....
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

One arrested after incident at Barrington Apartments in Seneca Falls

Police made an arrest at the Barrington Apartments in Seneca Falls on June 24. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael R. McLean, 42, of Seneca Falls for criminal contempt. Deputies arrested McLean following a reported order of protection violation. McLean was remanded to...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Horseheads man found with drugs, counterfeit money

A Horseheads man was arrested after a vehicle stop. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian David M. Strong, 40, for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Charges stem from a vehicle stop...
HORSEHEADS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy