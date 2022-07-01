Twin Cedars Softball Breezes By Mount Ayr

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad was ushered out of the class 1A District by Southeast Warren on Saturday 12-2. The Sabers kept the game close until the 5th inning when the Warhawks broke it open. Coach Mark Schroeder told KNIA/KRLS Sports Devin Arkema kept them in the game but Southeast Warren was took much in the end. The Sabers finish the season at 9-15.
The Twin Cedars and Pella Christian softball teams wrapped up regular season action early Saturday morning, with the Sabers defeating the Eagles 8-6. Twin Cedars outhit Pella Christian in the game 11-6, led by Grace Bailey’s 4-4 day that included a three-run home run. Ali Mockenhaupt also homered for the Sabers and recorded the win in five innings of relief, giving up three earned runs. Jillian French added 2 hits and 2 RBI, while Jetta Sterner had 2 hits and a stolen base.
The Pella Christian baseball team avenged an early season loss to Albia on Saturday in dominate fashion as they won their Class 2A first round district game 10-0 in five innings. After a scoreless first inning, the Eagles took control of the game in the second frame. After scoring twice...
The final round of regular season games are coming for the summer teams of Pella High School as they prepare for the looming postseason. Pella’s softball team welcomes Perry for a single game Tuesday, while the baseball squad is on the road to Washington that same day and then to South Tama on Wednesday. This comes ahead of the playoffs; Pella starts the regional softball journey in Oskaloosa Thursday, while the district playoffs begin against Knoxville at Pella High School Friday. All Pella postseason games will be broadcast on either 92.1 KRLS or the KRLS3 stream, depending on the Eagles and their respective postseason journey in Class 2A.
With their respective seasons nearly complete, the Knoxville Boys and Girls of Summer start to look toward the substate and regionals. For baseball, the Panthers will take the Independence Day weekend off to partially enjoy winning a share of the South Central Conference title, and to give the guys time away with their families. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports winning the conference is great, but he wants to return the program to the time where the Panthers owned the conference.
Continuing a theme that has plagued the Melcher-Dallas Baseball Squad all season, the Saints got down early and could never recover in an 11-1 loss to Wayne last night in the first round of the class 1A District play. Wayne would score in the first four innings building the 11-1 lead and ended the game early with the run rule. The Saints could only muster five hits while Logan Godfrey got the lone RBI. Owen Suntken took the loss going three innings. Melcher-Dallas finishes at 9-15.
With postseason time nearing closer, and only one regular season contest left, the Indianola softball team is ready to compete against the best in class 4A beginning in Regional play on Saturday. Team captain Mara Bishop tells KNIA Sports this season has not been easy, and there have been a lot of ups and downs, but they know what they need to do in order to accomplish their goals.
The summer squads at Twin Cedars will be playing two rather important games today. The class 1A #7 softball squad will take on Pella Christian today in its final regular season game. The Sabers already know their road to Fort Dodge so this game really does not matter in seeding and who they will play. However Coach Zack Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports today gives his team another chance to be tournament ready when they start regional play next week. For the baseball Sabers, the district road begins tonight in Moravia against a team the Sabers are very familiar with. Twin Cedars played Southeast Warren earlier this week and lost 16-6. Neither team showed their number one or number two pitcher, so Coach Mark Schroeder hopes for a different outcome. He tells KNIA/KRLS sports that many in the district are overlooking Twin Cedars, and he wants his guys to play with that chip on their shoulder.
Indianola Pitcher Brady Blake was just one strike away from throwing a no-hitter against Pella, but the Dutch spoiled the bid in the seventh despite Indianola winning 9-1 in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians jumped all over the Dutch in the first inning, scoring seven runs...
The Pleasantville baseball team will be on the road for postseason play today. The Trojans will travel to Nodaway Valley High School for District play against PCM. Pleasantville is 12-16 overall and PCM is 10-10. The game time is 5:00 pm.
Errors and mistakes reared their ugly head for the class 4A Knoxville Softball Squad on Friday night against Chariton as the Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to the Chargers thus allowing Chariton and Davis County to share the South Central Conference title, and eliminating the Panthers from consideration. Chariton struck first in the 4th inning, but Ashlyn Finarty tied it on a solo home run. But the lead was short-lived as Chariton tallied another run in the bottom of the 6th, and kept the Panthers off the board in the 7th. Jadyn Streigle took the loss going 5 2/3 innings. Knoxville finishes the regular season 17-8 and 7-4 in the South Central Conference. The Panthers will have eight days off before playing in a class 4A regional semi-finals against either Mt. Pleasant or Fairfield next Saturday.
The journey to the Class 2A State Tournament in Carroll begins today for the Pella Christian baseball team, as they travel to Indian Hills Community College in Centerville to take on Albia. The opening round district game between the Eagles and Blue Demons is the second meeting between the two...
The #7 Indianola softball team celebrated their senior class of eight Thursday evening, defeating Pella 6-2 in a game heard live on KNIA and KRLS. Indianola jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a Jordyn Gripp two-RBI double in the first inning, and Pella would answer in the third on an Ava Curry RBI single to cut the deficit in half.
The Central College men’s basketball team will play in three non-conference November tournaments, including the home-court Central Classic, as Joe Steinkamp returns to the program as its new head coach. Steinkamp makes his Central men’s basketball head coaching debut November 8th against Waldorf College at Forest City. It’s part...
For the second season in a row the Pella Christian softball team ended Little Hawkeye Conference play with a big win ahead of the postseason. This season the Eagles wrapped up conference action with a doubleheader against Pella and after a tough 7-6 game one loss, came back to win game two 7-6 on a walk-off home run by freshman Emma Eekhoff. Getting the big win before regionals was a familiar feeling for Pella Christian, and Eekhoff is hopeful the momentum carries the Eagles to their second straight State Tournament appearance.
After two weeks with no sprint car racing, the Knoxville Raceway welcomed all three classes with a tricky track and three winners that were able to get wins on Midseason Championship Night. Tyler Groenendyk dominated the Pro Sprints, three weeks after not being able to start the A-Main, he had no trouble finding victory lane for his 6th career Pro Sprints win. Terry McCarl while leading laps 5-20 had to hold a charging Aaron Reutzel for the win, and typically if he does not win one he will win the other race, and that is what Reutzel did, completely dominating the field for the 410 win. Reutzel told KNIA/KRLS Sports the track was great and they are hitting stride in July…
The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad took out weeks of frustration on Seymour in an 11-5 win over the Warriors on Thursday. The Saints spotted the Warriors a run in the 1st, but then took off from there scoring two in the 2nd, four in the 4th and four more in the 5th inning, also survived four errors but Seymour committed eight of it own. The Saints recorded four hits split evenly between Summer Karpan and Gabby Drumondo. Emma Clarke got the win going the distance allowing five runs on six hits and three strikeouts. The Saints finish the regular season 12-16 and will travel to Grandview Christian tonight to open up class 1A regional.
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming back to Indianola in 2022, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
The Knoxville Baseball Squad took care of business and sent fans home early in a 10-0 win over Clarke ending the game due to the mercy rule in the 6th inning as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. After neither team could get runs across in the 1st, the Panthers onslaught began in the 2nd taking advantage of three errors by the Indians to gain a 3-0 lead. That is all pitcher Niko Lacona would need as he was brilliant on the mound going the distance and striking out nine including the side in the first two innings. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Lacona went the distance when he needed someone to respond.
The Knoxville VFW will host a Fight Night event today, from 4:00 pm-12:00 am at the Knoxville National Guard Armory, 105 N. Lincoln Street. The event will raise funds for three veteran nonprofit organizations: VFW Post 3519, Down Range Excursions, and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The event will have UFC fights on the T.V. and will have two special guests, Retired SEAC John Wayne Troxell and UFC Hall Of Famer Pat Miletich. State VFW Commander Michael Braman will escort SEAC Troxell to the Knoxville Raceway to welcome veterans and military personnel during opening ceremonies on veterans night at the races. A free-will donation dinner will be served and a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle will take place. For more information go to kniakrls.com and click on this story.
Comments / 0