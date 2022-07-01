ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain, OH

Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Colerain

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Colerain late Thursday night....

Your Radio Place

I-70 East ramp to I-77 North has reopened following crash in Cambridge

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the I -70 East ramp to I-77 North is open. This follows a truck accident on the ramp Saturday which forced the closure for several hours. The semi-truck overturned and was leaking fuel on the ramp. The truck was also hauling many chickens which escaped the vehicle and were on the run in the area.
Fox 19

WHIZ

whbc.com

Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigate body found in Columbiana

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday night in a Columbiana neighborhood. Dispatchers confirm that officers were called out to the 200 block of South Elm to investigate what they will only describe as a deceased individual. Investigators are not releasing further information on the person's name or...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WBOY 12 News

Single vehicle accident lands car on its roof

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 19 south of Clarksburg on Friday evening resulted in a car landing on its roof. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, it happened just after 9 p.m. when a car traveling on Good Hope Pike, or U.S. Route 19, rolled over and landed on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Body identified from Fernwood State Forest in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that the body found in Jefferson County is 48-year-old, Robert O. Barnes. Officials say he was found dead near a pull-off right inside Fernwood State Forest off of County Road 26 Thursday around 6:30 PM. OSHP investigative services out of Cambridge are assisting the […]
WTRF- 7News

No injures in afternoon house fire in Toronto

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) Crews were called to 1319 Dennis Way in Toronto for a fire. Officials say it originated in the basement around the stove. No injuries were reported and the house is not a total loss. TEMS and Toronto Fire and Police are on scene. The fire is under investigation.
TORONTO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Fire Department resuscitates dog in residential fire

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a residential fire in North Wheeling on 442 Main Street around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1. According to Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier, the residents of the home made it out safely. Three dogs were also in the home when the fire started. Two were […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WDTV

Number of vehicle fires in the area at a high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over June, the Westover Volunteer Fire Department responded to five vehicle fires. Westover Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny Goodwin said this was not normal for them. Typically they averaged roughly 10 vehicle fires a year. “It seems like a high number of vehicle fires. I don’t...
WESTOVER, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County dispatcher charged, accused of not sending help for dying woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County 911 dispatcher accused in a lawsuit of failing to send help for a dying woman is facing charges. Leon Price is charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the law. He turned himself in on Wednesday.The Greene County District Attorney's Office said the dispatcher denied medical services to Diana Kronk when there were three ambulances available for dispatch.District Attorney Dave Russo alleges Price's actions were reckless and resulted in the woman's death. He said Price violated protocol and the county's procedures by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to help the...
GREENE COUNTY, PA

